Food waste trial to generate renewable energy

The food waste must be deposited in special caddy bags and containers [Newcastle City Council]

A council is to use food waste which would otherwise go to landfill to generate renewable energy.

Newcastle City Council is introducing a trial to collect food waste separately and recycle it to also produce fertiliser.

From Monday, 5,200 households will receive two new containers and caddy bags for waste including tea bags, vegetable peelings and left-over takeaway food.

These will go into a new bin which, from 17 September, will be picked up on normal collection days.

Food waste makes up around a third of the average household waste bin, and the trial will accept both cooked and uncooked waste, with its packaging removed.

Initially, six wards will take part; Kingston Park South, Newbiggin Hall, Blakelaw, West Fenham, Benwell and Scotswood, and Wingrove, with the aim of extending the scheme to the rest of the city in 2026.

Councillor Marion Williams, cabinet member for a sustainable city, said: "By introducing this trial, we are helping to reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfill which helps to improve our environment."

Follow BBC North East on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related stories

Related internet link