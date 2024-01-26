Food & Wine called this Boise pizzeria Idaho’s best. It just closed until further notice

If you’re a serious pizza fiend, you know all about Casanova Pizzeria.

A Boise Bench institution for a decade, it lost its lease before reopening at 2431 W. Fairview Ave. in 2021 after a six-year absence. Weeks later, Food & Wine named it the best pizza in Idaho.

Plenty of Boiseans agree.

But addicted customers will need to explore other options in the Treasure Valley — at least for now.

Casanova Pizzeria has closed until further notice because of an “unexpected equipment failure.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” the pizzeria wrote on social media Thursday afternoon. “… We are working to get this resolved ASAP and will provide updates when available!”

Ugh — what a way to start the weekend! This is particularly rough news for aficionados of a certain style of pie. Casanova describes its pizza as “inspired by the traditional pizzerias of Naples, Italy; New Haven, Connecticut; and New York City, New York.”

That New Haven aspect is key. If you’ve never tried the Clams Casino pie at Casanova, you are cheating yourself out of life.

In the meantime, hungry Boiseans can migrate to Americana Pizza, Lulu’s or any of the many other options in the Treasure Valley.

And pray that Casanova returns to action soon.