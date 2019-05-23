Take Your Foosball Tournament Poolside With This Outdoor Football Table

Foosball isn't a game reserved for the basement or game room anymore. Nope, now you can enjoy the beautiful sunny weather while you play it outside-and in style, too. This outdoor foosball table from RS Barcelona (and available at Wayfair) is the perfect addition to any backyard, patio, or pool deck.
Made from weather-resistant steel and covered with a cataphoretic coating process (which keeps it from corroding and oxidizing), this game table can definitely withstand a summer of barbecues and poolside gaming. Of course, you can also bring it inside to keep your foosball tournaments going long after summer's over.
BUY NOW RS Barcelona Steel Outdoor Foosball Table, $3,900, wayfair.com.
The table is good for up to four players and comes in five colorways: white, black, yellow, red, and blue-so you can match it to the rest of your patio decor-or your home team. It measures 59.5 inches long, features rubber-soled levelers, and comes with extra players and balls in case you need them. It sells for $3,900, but if you'd like to customize your foosball table's color, players, field, or line-up (yes, those are all options!) you can contact RS Barcelona for more information.
