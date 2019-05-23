Take Your Foosball Tournament Poolside With This Outdoor Football Table

From House Beautiful

Photo credit: House Beautiful More





Foosball isn't a game reserved for the basement or game room anymore. Nope, now you can enjoy the beautiful sunny weather while you play it outside-and in style, too. This outdoor foosball table from RS Barcelona (and available at Wayfair) is the perfect addition to any backyard, patio, or pool deck.

Made from weather-resistant steel and covered with a cataphoretic coating process (which keeps it from corroding and oxidizing), this game table can definitely withstand a summer of barbecues and poolside gaming. Of course, you can also bring it inside to keep your foosball tournaments going long after summer's over.

Photo credit: Wayfair More

BUY NOW RS Barcelona Steel Outdoor Foosball Table, $3,900, wayfair.com.

The table is good for up to four players and comes in five colorways: white, black, yellow, red, and blue-so you can match it to the rest of your patio decor-or your home team. It measures 59.5 inches long, features rubber-soled levelers, and comes with extra players and balls in case you need them. It sells for $3,900, but if you'd like to customize your foosball table's color, players, field, or line-up (yes, those are all options!) you can contact RS Barcelona for more information.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

('You Might Also Like',)