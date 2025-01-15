Footage from British expats who have lost business in LA wildfires
A British expat family living the “American dream” have described their devastation of losing their business to the southern California wildfires. Mandy and Raymond Church moved to Los Angeles from South Ruislip, in west London, in 1985 and have spent the last 40 years building their plumbing business in Pacific Palisades. At least 25 people have been killed and thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed in a series of wildfires that started in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday January 7.