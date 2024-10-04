Devastating Aftermath of Hurricane Helene Revealed as Floodwaters Recede

Residents assessed the damage in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, October 2, after Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction.

Footage from @Topenu19 shows vehicles flipped and destroyed.

Mud and debris can also be seen surrounding a damaged business in the area.

Asheville Police warned residents to be on the lookout for scammers offering clean-up services, asking for payment upfront and delivering nothing in return. Credit: @Topenu19 via Storyful