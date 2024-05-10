Footage Shows Aftermath of Severe Storms in Tallahassee

Several houses and stores were damaged in Tallahassee, Florida, after severe thunderstorms, which officials are investigating as a possible tornado, hit the area on Friday, May 10.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Florida resident Samuel Ajayi shows downed trees and damaged structures along a road in Tallahassee, a few hours after violent storms ravaged the area on Friday morning.

Ajayi said that most stores, including Walmart, were not open. “I saw a single doughnut shop, a fuel station open, they probably have a generator, the queue will test your patience,” read the post.

The National Weather Service said it was conducting damage surveys as it determined whether or not a tornado was responsible. Credit: Samuel Ajayi via Storyful

