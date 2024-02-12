Rafah Buildings Reduced to Rubble After Israel Hostage Rescue

Airstrikes reduced buildings to rubble as Israeli forces carried out an operation to rescue two Israeli hostages being held in the Rafah area of southern Gaza overnight into Monday, February 12.

This footage from MSDR News shows civilians searching through debris on Monday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later released aerial footage of the operation that shows strikes on the buildings and the movement of figures whom the IDF said were rescuing the hostages.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 67 people were killed as the IDF targeted multiple homes in Rafah. Storyful could not independently verify those numbers. Credit: MSDR News via Storyful