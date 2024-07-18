Footage Shows Chaotic Moments as Shots Fired at Trump Rally

A gunman fired on a rally where former President Donald Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13, injuring Trump and two others and killing one person.

Footage captured by Gianna Disso shows the moments shots were fired at Trump. Video shows Secret Service agents pull Trump to the ground as audience members are seen crouching on the floor.

Speaking to Storyful, Disso said the video was captured just a few minutes into Trump’s speech.

Trump was injured in the ear, he said via Truth Social.

The Secret Service confirmed two others were injured in the shooting. The shooter was

