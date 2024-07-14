‘Football coming home’ could be feel-good boost for dementia sufferers

England’s attempt to win the Euro 2024 final could give dementia patients a boost by triggering memories of the past and helping them to socialise, the NHS says.

Hospitals across the country are rolling out initiatives to make sure patients can watch England face Spain this evening so that they do not miss out on football coming home and to give their mental health a boost.

One hospital is set to recreate an old-fashioned pub in one of its rooms so that patients with dementia and other cognitive impairments can experience the match together.

Gareth Southgate’s side have reached the European Championship final for a second consecutive time but are aiming to go the distance and secure the first major tournament victory for the men’s team since the 1966 World Cup.

Victory would also mean England hold both the men and women’s titles at the same time after the Lionesses won the 2022 European Championship.

Staff at Wirral University Teaching Hospital’s department of medicine for the elderly have set up a number of activities for its patients to help them enjoy the game.

It includes taking patients to “the pub”, where they hope the experience could evoke memories and allow them to socialise, both of which are good for their mental wellbeing because it can reduce loneliness, confusion, and help to ground them in the present.

Stimulating cognitive functions in this way is one of the methods doctors recommend to keep dementia patients’ minds’ sharper for longer.

Activities and exercises such as watching the England game can encourage thinking, concentration, communication and memory in dementia patients, because it involves talking about interests, past events and memories, as well as information relating to the current time.

The hospital said that patients who are not well enough to go will be having screens brought to them so they can be part of the event from their hospital beds.

Prof Sir Stephen Powis, the NHS medical director, said: “While football could be coming home this weekend, we know that unfortunately won’t be possible for every patient in hospital.”

He thanked the “hard-working NHS staff who will be on duty when England play Spain, especially those going the extra mile to help patients to see and enjoy the game”.

He added: “Some patients may well remember back to 1966 and the happy memories of the England men’s team last winning a major trophy, as well as the Lionesses’ triumph more recently.

“I’m sure everyone will join us in wishing Gareth Southgate’s team the best of luck in trying to bring it home once more.”

The Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust will also be setting up a matchday experience in the unit sports hall to bring together patients and staff from wards across the trust to watch the game together with food.

Patients recovering from surgery at Westmorland General Hospital in Kendal will be watching on big screens in a decorated ward, while at the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary, people will be predicting scores, making flags and watching in a lounge.

Televisions are being provided for free to patients to watch via bedside units at multiple hospitals including Whiston, Southport, St Helens, Ormskirk and Newton hospitals, as well as at Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals.

At Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, the match is set to be shown in the TeenZone of the children’s Rainbow Ward so that patients and their parents can enjoy the game together too.