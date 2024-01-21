Football fan to visit 164 English stadiums in charity challenge

Mr Scadden and his friends are currently visiting the stadiums of Championship clubs

A football fan is visiting all 164 clubs in in the top seven divisions of English football in aid of charity.

Taunton Town FC fan Jack Scadden, from Somerset, set off on 14 January with some friends to visit all 24 Championship stadiums.

They previously visited all of the Premier League stadiums in a record-breaking 20 hours.

Mr Scadden said they will finish at Taunton Town which will "be a really nice moment".

The group want to complete the whole challenge over the course of the current football season.

"I just thought it would be quite cool to do it league by league and the north and south ones in separate trips too," he said.

"I think Truro will be quite a good trek.

Wellington Motors has gifted the team a Nissan Qashqai car to use for the feat

"I also support West Ham, which we obviously did in the Premier League challenge.

"That's a London stadium and we did them all at night, which was really interesting to see."

Several local companies have helped out with support, such as the loan of a car.

Mr Scadden said he hopes to break another world record with the seven divisions challenge but has not heard back from the Guinness Book of Records yet.

So far he has raised more than £250 for Children's Hospice South West on his way to a target of £1,000.

The challenge will finish in Taunton in April

"Children's Hospice South West is one that everyone wants to get involved and help with so I decided to raise money for them and the important work they do.

"I want to show where the money is going and anything we raise will be amazing and will make a difference," he added.

The challenge will finish in Taunton on the last day of the Peacocks' National League South season in April.

