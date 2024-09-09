Football Friday Play of the Week

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Tyreek Hill is detained by police before Dolphins game. Officer is subsequently placed on leave
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins was handcuffed and placed face down on a street outside the team's stadium after he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving Sunday morning before the Dolphins' first game of the season, an incident that left the star wide receiver baffled and resulted in a police officer being placed on administrative leave.
- Deadline
Tom Brady’s Broadcast Debut Divides Fans: “Absolutely Atrocious”
Football fans have some choice thoughts about Tom Brady’s foray into the broadcast booth. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s debut, made at the regular-season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns, was met with divisive opinion — with the AP calling his entry “awkward” and some on X saying it was “absolutely atrocious.” …
- HuffPost
NFL Player Leaves Trump's Rule Complaint In The Dust With Massive On-Field Move
The former president sounded off about the new kickoff rule on his Truth Social platform.
- Yahoo Sports
Time to bench Deshaun, Patriots shock the world: Week 1 instant reactions | Inside Coverage
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces once again to react to a marvelous first week of NFL action.
- FTW Outdoors
Lip readers think Derek Carr told Panthers CB Jaycee Horn to cut down his trash talk with a brutal roast
Of the many uninspiring performances in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers' horrific display against the New Orleans Saints takes the cake. In a 47-10 beatdown on the road, the Panthers weren't in the game from the j
- FTW Outdoors
Malik Nabers subtly distanced himself from Daniel Jones after the Giants QB’s awful Week 1 performance
Someone might want to let Malik Nabers know that the New York media is covering him now, which means everyone will see his comments and plans in public on a grand scale. This sentiment applies esp
- FTW Outdoors
Titans coach Brian Callahan brutally threw Will Levis under the bus for his erratic implosion vs. the Bears
All the Tennessee Titans had to do was control the ball and not make any mistakes. If that had happened, they probably would've left Chicago with a Week 1 win, officially starting the Brian Callahan era off on the right foot. Instead, with the Titans on the verge of…
- FTW Outdoors
Fans loved Caitlin Clark's classy response to news of Angel Reese's season-ending injury
Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese had been well into a historic rookie season, but on Saturday, she learned that her rookie year would be coming to an early end. Reese took to Twitter to announce the news -- her wrist injury woul
- USA TODAY Sports
Browns' pressing Deshaun Watson problem is only growing more glaring
The Cleveland Browns were counting on Deshaun Watson to put them over the top, but the highly-paid QB is instead dragging them down.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Dallas Cowboys sign quarterback Dak Prescott to richest contract in NFL history
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a new contract with star quarterback Dak Prescott that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history. How much is his contract worth?
- FTW Outdoors
CBS’s NFL studio show had a classy message for former colleagues Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms
In the hard-nosed world of NFL media, there's a lot more churn and turnover than you think. This sentiment even applies to the established former professionals who actually played the game at its highest level. In advance of the 2024 NFL season, CBS restructured its…
- USA TODAY Sports
Chargers vs. Raiders reaction: Jim Harbaugh's debut includes player fight
Chargers provide Jim Harbaugh with win in NFL return but game concludes with a brawl.
- FTW Outdoors
Kyler Murray blanked a wide-open Marvin Harrison Jr. and scuttled a Cardinals win in the process
Kyler Murray had a chance to kick the Arizona Cardinals' rebuild off right. He'd helped his team jump to an early 17-3 lead against the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on the road. And while an undermanned defense allowed Josh Allen the opportunity to erase…
- The Canadian Press
Tom Brady takes awkward first steps in his transition from the football field to the TV booth
Fox Sports is spending $375 million to put Tom Brady in the broadcast booth, and the network wants to make sure everyone knows he's there.
- LA Times
Aaron Donald's wife asks if he's coming out of retirement. Rams legend caught sleeping on it
Since Rams great Aaron Donald retired in March, folks have speculated that he might return. His wife Erica said otherwise as she recorded him sleeping Sunday.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Early pickups for Week 2
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oiler Has Surprisingly Special Start
The 2012 first overall selection is having a fantastic start to the 2024-25 season.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Laine Said No to the State of Hockey
Patrik Laine landed with the Montreal Canadiens after refusing to head to Minnesota.
- The Canadian Press
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend the US Open men's final
Taylor Swift is at the U.S. Open to watch another Taylor perform.
- FTW Outdoors
NFL fans thought it was hilarious that Russell Wilson dressed in full pads despite being inactive for the Steelers
Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the Falcons and Steelers could have been Russell Wilson's debut for Pittsburgh. He certainly dressed like it was going to be. Wilson -- acquired this offseason along with fellow quarterback Justin Fields -- was limited in practice this…