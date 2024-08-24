Football Friday Week 1 - Part 2
We have highlights from Week 1 of Football Friday.
We have highlights from Week 1 of Football Friday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The head of the Las Vegas police union said Friday that officers will not abide by the NFL's new access policy for certain areas of Allegiant Stadium and that the league lacked the power to enforce those rules.
When a 9-year-old football fan wore his favorite Detroit Lions jersey to the airport, he had no idea he’d be meeting his NFL idol.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski lays all his cards out on the table.
American football fans recently got a taste of the CFL and one of its quirky rules, and it's probably safe to assume they're not impressed.
This former Boston Bruins defenseman is reportedly on the Edmonton Oilers' radar.
In one of the wildest stories of the last 10 years in golf, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, just a month after winning his second green jacket at the Masters, was arrested early Friday morning of the PGA Championship back in May. Since his arrest, Scheffl
French TV Station TVA reported yesterday Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes gave his captain a call before pulling the trigger on the Patrik Laine deal.
BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lou Lamoriello and his strict rules on player aesthetics are at it again as Anthony Duclair cuts off his dreads ahead of the New York Islanders training camp.
Drew Bledsoe shared his thoughts on former teammate Tom Brady's broadcasting debut as a Fox analyst this NFL season.
We're less than three weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL regular season, so you're probably scrambling right now. You'r
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — A golfer was disqualified from the Women's British Open on Friday because her caddie used a distance-measuring device on two holes at the Old Course.
Sabalenka is looking to add the US Open title to last week’s Cincinnati Open victory.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent ran for a touchdown on the opening drive of the Bears' game against Kansas City on Thursday night, and Chicago went on to beat the Chiefs 34-21 in a preseason finale in which both teams sat nearly all their starters.
An engine violation following Hamlin’s win at Bristol thwarts his chances of winning the Cup Series’ regular season points title.
A recently resurfaced video from 2014 showing Kobe Bryant relentlessly trash talking former Lakers teammate Jeremy Lin during practice has sparked renewed discussion about Bryant's leadership tactics. Some expressed discomfort with Bryant's approach, with one commenter writing, "I don’t like this version of Kobe Bryant."
David De Gea’s return to football got off to a horror start on Thursday.After 14 months away, the former Manchester United goalkeeper signed for Serie A side Fiorentina. However, his debut will be o...
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Fraser Riddler called the opening round of the AIG Women’s British Open over the Old Course farcical. As the longtime caddie manager of St. Andrews Links, Riddler has seen his share of challenging conditions and Thursday’s, he said, was amon
Matthews was the only Maple Leafs player on the list, featuring the likes of McDavid, Draisaitl, Crosby, and Bedard.
'I'm going to Cincinnati, f*** yeah!' From poverty in Canada to the NFL. The Bengals running back is primed for a huge season and getting to this point is a story of defying the odds.