Football players association pushes province to allow access to workers' compensation for athletes

In Canada professional athletes are not eligible to receive workers' health benefits.

But the Canadian Football League Players' Association, and a number of other pro sports associations, are working to change that. They are going across the country talking with provincial governments and asking them to review their workers' compensation laws so professional athletes can get benefits.

"We believe that professional athletes should be treated as every other employee," said CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay.

He and other association representatives met Wednesday in Regina with Don Morgan, Saskatchewan's minister of labour relations and workplace safety; Gene Makowsky, the province's culture and sport minister (and a former CFLer himself); and Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board CEO Peter Federko.

The players association laid out its case to have professional athletes working in Canada covered by workers' compensation.

"The current exclusion policy is based on a number of assumptions that may have been valid decades ago when they were drafted, but are no longer relevant or applicable," said Ramsay.

The Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson More

"Professional athletes in Canada are saying, 'We have to do something no other worker in Canada has to do, and that is to negotiate with our employers over health safety and rehabilitation for workplace injuries.'"

Supreme Court ruling

This push for change comes after a 2016 B.C. Supreme Court ruling, and later a Supreme Court of Canada decision involving former CFL player Arland Bruce III.

Bruce's concussion lawsuit against the CFL was dismissed. A lower court decision said issues raised in Bruce's lawsuit were part of a collective bargaining agreement between the league and the CFL Players' Association.

Ramsay said the ruling effectively precluded professional athletes who are covered by existing collective agreements from using the courts to seek compensation when their injuries are no longer covered by team-supplied medical care and rehabilitation.

"So it has taken that remedy away from professional athletes," Ramsay said. "That was something that was previously a solution, or potential solution, for professional athletes prior [to that decision]."

In the case of the CFL, its current collective agreement with the CFLPA says teams are obligated to provide rehabilitation for a player for 12 months from the day an injury takes place.

But not all injuries can be dealt with in 12 months, Ramsay said.

Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press More

Story continues