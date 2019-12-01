Football star Benik Afobe 'heartbroken' after death of two-year-old daughter

Footballer Benik Afobe says he is "heartbroken" after the death of his two-year-old daughter.

The striker, who plays for Championship club Bristol City on loan from Stoke, announced his daughter Amora had died on Friday evening after "unexpectedly developing a severe infection".

A statement issued by his family said: "It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Afobe family have today confirmed the devastating news that their first child, their beloved daughter Amora, 2, passed away late on Friday evening.

"Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection.

"Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and despite doctors doing absolutely everything they possibly could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side.

"The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken, and would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."

West Ham star and former England player Jack Wilshire, who Afobe has described as his "best mate in football", posted a heartfelt message as he described Amora's "infectious smile".

He wrote: "Benik, my brother, my words will never mean enough to express how deeply sorry I am for your loss, and i know that no words will heal the pain in your hearts right now, just know i am here for you."

He added: "Amora infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever. I love you my friend stay strong."

Bristol City said Afobe's teammates were informed of the news about Amora's death after their 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Head Coach Lee Johnson said: "I'd like to dedicate that win to the big man and his family - much love to you all."

Afobe's former club Wolverhampton Wanderers posted a tribute on Twitter, saying: "Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter's passing this weekend.

"The Wolves family are with you, Benik."

Afobe's former teammate, Wolves' defender Matt Doherty, celebrated scoring against Sheffield United on Sunday by holding his black armband to the sky in tribute to Amora.

Meanwhile, Stoke City, who signed former Arsenal player Afobe from Wolves for £12m in January, also posted a tribute, saying: "We'll be with you, Benik".

Afobe, 26, was expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in September following what his coach called a "freak accident" in training.

The former England youth player, who has represented the Democratic Republic of the Congo at full international level, began his career at Arsenal but did not make a competitive appearance for the club.

He had several loan spells at other clubs including Huddersfield Town, Reading, Bolton Wanderers, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Milton Keynes Dons before signing for Wolves in 2015 for a reported £2m.

Premier League club Bournemouth paid a then club-record fee of £10m to sign Afobe in January 2016, before the player returned to Wolves on loan in February 2018, helping them secure promotion to the top flight.

Afobe joined Stoke City on a six-month loan in June 2018, with the club making the deal permanent in January, before loaning him to Bristol City last summer.