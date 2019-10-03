Football Trainer Uses Fake Injury as Pretext for Marriage Proposal

A high school athletics trainer in St Leon, Indiana, had a football player fake an injury during a pregame warmup on September 27 so he could surprise his girlfriend with a marriage proposal.

Kyler Hendricks, trainer for Aurora, Indiana’s South Dearborn Knights, is seen in the video tending to the “injured” player. His now-fiancée, Sammy Cliffe, is the trainer for East Central High School, whose team, the Trojans, were scheduled to play the Knights. The footage shows her approaching to lend a hand.

Hendricks, already down on one knee over his accomplice, then twists toward Cliffe and pops the question. Cliffe, visibly shocked and emotional, places the ring on her finger as people cheer around them.

Mike Perleberg, the sports director at Eagle Country 99.3 FM radio, recorded the video. He told Storyful that Hendricks and Cliffe are both athletic trainers with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of St Leon. Credit: Mike Perleberg via Storyful