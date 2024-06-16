Football transfer news 16/06/24

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Cote: Panthers get crushed in Edmonton 8-1 but Florida still in charge up 3-1 ... right? | Opinion
Florida Panthers got obliterated 8-1 in Edmonton on Saturday night but still are in command in Stanley Cup Final with 3-1 series lead. Cats can clinch their first championship at home in Game 5 Tuesday night
- People
Former NBA Star Darius Morris' Cause of Death Revealed a Month After He Died at Age 33
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard died on May 4
- Madrid Universal
Real Madrid dealt major setback as Bayern Munich make crucial decision on defender’s future
Real Madrid’s plans for the 2024 summer transfer window changed drastically during the season as the team got stronger over the months, and eventually ended up lifting the La Liga and the Champions ...
- USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl rings feature typo
The Kansas City Chiefs' rings, which were unveiled Thursday, list the Miami Dolphins as the AFC's seventh seed instead of the sixth seed.
- Yahoo Sports
Albania shocks Italy with fastest goal in Euros history — hours after fans snapped spaghetti in Italian fans' faces
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Lynch: Brooks Koepka isn’t a PGA Tour player, but his flex on interviews points to a big problem for his former circuit
PGA Tour players think all they need to do in order to get paid is play golf, and that is about to change.
- USA TODAY Sports
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: CM Punk costs Drew McIntyre; winners, highlights
Who won at WWE Clash at the Castle? See what happened in the WWE premium live event from Scotland.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Major champion calls Pinehurst No. 2 ‘overrated,’ says he prefers nearby course instead
Not everyone shares the love for the course, which is hosting this week's 2024 U.S. Open
- People
Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Ring Ceremony ‘Fit Included the Most Blinged-Out ‘TK’ Necklace We’ve Ever Seen
The tight end celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory in style
- The Canadian Press
Astros release José Abreu with $30.8 million remaining on his contract
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros released José Abreu on Friday, cutting ties with the former AL MVP less than halfway through a three-year, $58.5 million contract.
- Yahoo Sports
Michael Chandler responds after Conor McGregor pulls out of long-awaited UFC 303 fight
It's really hard to overstate just how badly agreeing to fight Conor McGregor has worked out for the 38-year-old Chandler.
- People
Caitlin Clark Practices Shooting with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery on Indiana Fever Court After Game
Clark's boyfriend is on the coaching staff for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who share an arena with the Fever
- The Canadian Press
Andreescu marches into final with straight-set semifinal victory at Libema Open
'S-HERTOGENBOSCH — Bianca Andreescu is off to the Libema Open final after a 6-4, 6-2 win over Hungary's Dalma Galfi on Saturday.
- People
Brittany Mahomes Sizzles in Chiefs Red Gown with Fringe at Super Bowl Ring Ceremony: See the Glam Look!
The mom of two rocked a fiery dress styled by the same pro who does Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour costumes!
- CNN
US Open: Exasperated Scottie Scheffler tosses and slams clubs but squeezes into weekend as Ludvig Aberg edges ahead
Many have waxed lyrical about the might of Pinehurst No. 2 across its 117-year history, but on Friday the North Carolina course received perhaps its greatest appraisal yet: it made Scottie Scheffler look human.
- The Canadian Press
Collin Morikawa thought a 66 would give him a shot at the US Open. Then came Bryson DeChambeau
PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Collin Morikawa woke up Saturday nine shots off the lead and figuring he would have to get back to even par to have any chance of winning the U.S. Open.
- Stretty News
Erik ten Hag ripped into Manchester United flop for disobedience
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘ripped’ into Antony at times last season after the winger disobeyed him.The Dutchman man was often accused of giving Antony preferential treatment, but that...
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Rory McIlroy’s golf equipment at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2
Here are the sticks McIlroy is using at Pinehurst.
- The Canadian Press
Andreescu through to semifinals at Libema Open with win over Osaka
'S-HERTOGENBOSCH — Canada's Bianca Andreescu continued her comeback from injury with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan in quarterfinal action Friday at the Libema Open.
- Stretty News
Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as Manchester United star returns
England are getting ready for their curtain-raiser in this summer’s European Championship, with Gareth Southgate hoping to do one better than their second-place finish in 2021.The Three Lions will f...