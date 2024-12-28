Football Transfer News 28 December 2024

The January transfer window is just a few days away and is already shaping up to be a busy one. Arsenal, who last night beat Ipswich 1-0 to move into second in the Premier League, are in need of attacking reinforcements to stand any chance of catching Liverpool, and have been linked with an audacious move for Wolves star Matheus Cunha.Strikers appear to be the key fancy for January, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham also linked with forward talent. Paris Saint-German’s Randal Kolo Muani is a target for all three, while Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram. None of these deals are expected to come cheap as clubs prepare to splash the cash in January.