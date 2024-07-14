Football transfer news July 14 2024

Arsenal look set to have a big few days as they close in on the signing of Riccardo Calafiori and are now being linked with Mikel Merino. A £65million double deal has been suggested, amid ongoing links with Viktor Gyokeres. Mikel Arteta has vowed to be active in the market, and is keeping to his word.Chelsea have already signed six players this summer, and are expected to soon as Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino and Atlanta United left-back Caleb Wiley. Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is again a target, and there reportedly remains interest in Gyokeres and an audacious move for Ollie Watkins.