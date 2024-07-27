Football transfer news July 27 2024

The start of the new Premier League season is just around the corner and all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United could be busy. Indeed, the Gunners are keen on a new striker as they close in on a deal to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and are being linked with Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, who has previously been touted as a target for The Blues.The Stamford Bridge club are again said to be keen on the Argentina international, while they are believed to be nearing the signing of Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen to further boost Enzo Maresca’s squad.