Football transfer news June 14 2024

Arsenal are looking for a huge striker signing as the summer transfer window officially opens for business today. The Gunners have learned what it will take to prise Victor Gyokeres away from Sporting Lisbon after reportedly holding talks over Victor Osimhen, with Santiago Gimenez, Joshua Zirkzee and Nico Williams among their other attacking options as elsewhere they also target the likes of Eberechi Eze, Andriy Lunin, Youssouf Fofana and Viktor Tsyhankov, as well as Chelsea youngster Ryan McAidoo.