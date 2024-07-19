Football Transfers 19th July

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Even with restrictive rules, swimsuit wars heat up in an Olympic year
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
- The Canadian Press
Lionel Messi asked to apologize for Argentina players' racist chant
Lionel Messi faced calls on Wednesday to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina's players after they won the Copa America.
- Stretty News
‘Proud’ – Alphonso Davies reacts to Manchester United transfer
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was proud to see his former team-mate Joshua Zirkzee earn a dream move to Manchester United this summer.On Monday, Joshua Zirkzee signed a five-year deal at Manchest...
- The Canadian Press
Argentina tops FIFA men's rankings as government hits back at critics of team's racist France song
Argentina was confirmed as the world’s No. 1 team in the FIFA men’s rankings on Thursday, as the national government doubled down on defending the players who celebrated winning the Copa America by singing a racist song targeting No. 2-ranked France.
- Anfield Watch
Jurgen Klopp’s stance on England job revealed after German named as shock contender
Jurgen Klopp’s stance on becoming the next England manager has been explained. The German left Liverpool this summer.Gareth Southgate stepped down as England manager this week, immediately prompting...
- The Peoples Person Articles
Bruno Fernandes shows his true colours as details of classy act towards Man United emerge
Details of a classy gesture by Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes towards club staff have emerged, further highlighting his leadership credentials.Despite United having a tumultuous 2023/24 sea...
- Robb Report
This Olympic Runner’s Spray-On Sneakers Are Poised to Make History in Paris
Hellen Obiri will wear the shoes to compete at the Paris 2024 Games.
- Madrid Universal
Mbappe’s mother vows legal action against PSG over unpaid dues: “We will go to court”
Fayza Lamari, not just a mother but a key figure in Kylian Mbappe’s life, recently spoke out in an interview with Le Parisien, just a day after her son’s grand unveiling as a new player for Real M...
- 90min Articles
USMNT drops to 16th in FIFA rankings after poor Copa America 2024 showing
The United States men's national team dropped to 16th in the post-Euro and Copa America 2024 updated standings, the lowest the team has been ranked since Oct. 2022.USMNT was bounced from Copa America ...
- PA Media: Sport
Bryson DeChambeau suffers nightmare start to bid for back-to-back majors at Open
The 30-year-old is competing at Royal Troon for the first time as he only turned professional three months before it last staged the Open in 2016.
- The Canadian Press
Evgeny Kuznetsov clears unconditional waivers, has his NHL contract terminated by the Hurricanes
Evgeny Kuznetsov had his contract terminated Thursday after clearing unconditional waivers, bringing an abrupt end to the talented but inconsistent center's NHL career, at least for the time being.
- People
Olivia Dunne Sparkles as She Cheers on Boyfriend Paul Skenes During 2024 MLB All-Star Game
The gymnast joined Skenes in Arlington, Texas, where the Pirates pitcher made his All-Star Game debut
- Barca Universal
Barcelona ranked the world’s third most valuable football club brand
The renowned international brand valuation and strategy consultancy, Brand Finance, has recently released its annual ranking of the top 50 football clubs with the highest financial valuations. In thi...
- Miami Herald
ESPN’s ex-players explain why its poll is a ‘spit in the face’ of Dolphins’ Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa’s underwhelming poll rank elicits strong reaction.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian NHL player Alexander Kerfoot and wife Marissa welcome 'sweetest' baby girl: 'Perfect little family'
The Vancouver-born forward and his wife surprised fans in May by announcing they were expecting their first child.
- Yahoo Sports
Clippers trading Russell Westbrook to Jazz for Kris Dunn, setting up buyout to join Nuggets: Report
Russell Westbrook is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets after reaching a contract buyout with the Jazz.
- Football Espana
“I only got angry” – Toni Kroos on controversial moment that overshadowed Germany’s Euro 2024 exit
Toni Kroos is known for being very outspoken, which is why so many people have been waiting for him to discuss the Marc Cucurella handball incident that took place during the Euro 2024 quarter-final c...
- The Canadian Press
Canadian men look to reach FIFA U-20 World Cup after lengthy absence
After outscoring three lesser opponents by a combined 15-0 in qualifying action, the degree of difficulty increases considerably for Canada when it opens play Saturday at the CONCACAF Men's U-20 Championship in Mexico.
- Football Italia
Where Italy must improve after disappointing EURO 2024 exit
UEFA EURO 2024 was one of the most watched competitions in football history. After perfect performance on the pitch, Spain won the title and became the most successful national football team in Europe...
- Barca Universal
Just in: Lamine Yamal chooses Barcelona shirt number for next season
Earlier this month, FC Barcelona announced that they had officially registered La Masia jewels Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi as first-team players with La Liga.Both the 17-year-old prodigious talents e...