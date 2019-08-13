Football Watch: Maximum efforts for top clubs as new season gets underway

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal against Norwich City in their English Premier League season opener. (PHOTO: Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine)

Every Tuesday, Yahoo News Singapore will be previewing the most talked-about football matches for the week.

SINGAPORE — The new European season will be right upon football fans this coming week, with the opening weekend of the Spanish La Liga and the German Bundesliga. They join the English Premier League (EPL) and French Ligue One, both of which began last week.

It certainly heralds much excitement, as teams put up their maximum efforts to begin their season on the right foot. A victory would bring much optimism amid the fan base, while a defeat would certainly cause fans to question how well the team have prepared for the new season.

Major Europeans clubs will also want to lay a marker to all their prospective rivals with winning runs to begin their seasons. Which clubs will succeed in doing so?

Uefa Super Cup: Liverpool v Chelsea (14 August)

There were contrasting starts last week for the two English winners of last year’s European competitions.

Champions League winners Liverpool tore through newly-promoted Norwich City, going 4-0 up in the first half before easing to a 4-1 home win in their EPL season opener last Friday (9 August).

Europa League champions Chelsea, however, were badly thumped 0-4 by Manchester United, conceding three second-half goals to undo a decent first-half showing on Sunday.

The two English giants meet midweek for the one-off Super Cup tie, the traditional opener to Uefa’s club competitions. While it is a lucrative bonus for the clubs involved, it is nonetheless an inconsequential additional match amid their busy schedules, and both sides are unlikely to field their first-choice starting XIs.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard must lift his squad from Sunday’s heavy defeat and push for a victory to set their season on the right track.

But with their inexperienced defence line struggling badly, the Blues face a daunting prospect to fend off Liverpool’s relentless pressing style. Lampard must be hoping that key defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante will be fit enough to last the full 90 minutes to provide security to the backline.

Liverpool also have personnel woes, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffering a calf injury in the Norwich game. Second-choice custodian Adrian San Miguel is the only fit goalie the Reds can currently call upon.

Which English club can claiming bragging rights to being Europe’s top club?

La Liga: Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona (16 August)

It has certainly been a disconcerting few months for Spanish giants Barcelona. On the one hand, they have been imperious in La Liga, romping to their second straight title last season with an 11-point advantage over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, the trophy they covet most – the European Cup – stayed out of reach for a fourth straight season. Few can forget how they capitulated 4-3 on aggregate to eventual winners Liverpool in the semi-finals, despite holding a 3-0 first-leg advantage.

French striker Antoine Griezmann (left) has joined Barcelona from rivals Atletico Madrid. (PHOTO: AP/Joan Monfort) More

So Barca will open the new La Liga season eager to dispel doubts about their mental fortitude. French star striker Antoine Griezmann has joined Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to form a potentially fearsome strike force, but there are lingering questions whether playmaker Philippe Coutinho can live up to his pricey transfer tag from Liverpool after two seasons.

Barca’s opponents, Athletic Bilbao, endured a rollercoaster 2018/19 season, struggling badly in the first half under head coach Eduardo Berizzo and improving dramatically after Berizzo was replaced by Gaizka Garitano last December to eventually finish in eighth place.

Can they score an upset win over the defending champions?

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin (16 August)

These are troubling times for Bayern Munich, Germany’s most successful club, even as they bid to win the Bundesliga for an eighth straight time in the new season.

Story continues