Football Watch: Super Sunday to feature 3 Cup finals

The United States' Alex Morgan (right) scores her side's second goal, during the Women's World Cup semi-final against England. (PHOTO: AP/Alessandra Tarantino)

SINGAPORE – This is the “finals” weekend, as three major tournaments – the Women’s World Cup, the Copa America and the Concacaf Gold Cup – reach their climaxes.

While the finalists have yet to be fully decided – given that some of the semi-finals have yet to be played – one can be sure of gripping and dramatic finales, as international teams battle it out for glory and honour for their respective nations.

Who will emerge as the top dogs of the competitions, after weeks of hard work and tight tussles with fellow peers?

Fifa Women’s World Cup final (7 July)

The eighth edition of the Fifa Women’s World Cup has been breaking TV viewership records, giving a huge boost to the popularity of women’s football around the world.

And the final will feature the sport’s greatest women’s international side, the United States, as they bid to win a record fourth World Cup against either the Netherlands or Sweden.

The US had beaten England 2-1 in a riveting semi-final encounter on Tuesday (2 July), which featured a disallowed goal, a missed penalty and a red card for England’s Millie Bright.

As England suffered another semi-final heartbreak (their men’s team also bowed out at the same stage in the 2018 Fifa World Cup Finals), the US women’s team kept marching through the competition with verve and efficiency.

Reaching their third straight World Cup final, the defending champions will be the obvious favourites, given that neither the Netherlands nor Sweden have won the Cup before. With established stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe leading the line, can the US justify their reputation and retain the prestigious World Cup?

Copa America final (7 July)

Brazil v Argentina, Chile v Peru. The winners of these two mouth-watering ties will face off in the final of the 46th edition of the Copa America tournament, to be played on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil are the hosts and traditional favourites. Argentina are the sleeping giants of South America. Chile are the two-time defending champions. Peru are the perennial dark horses. Each of them can win the Cup on their day, all of them can also crumble inexplicably on their off day.

While it is difficult to predict the winners, it is easy to pinpoint the key players for each team. Brazil will need their formidable frontline of Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino to take their chances clinically. Argentina, as usual, need Lionel Messi to be at his best to unlock defences with aplomb.

For Chile, Manchester United misfit Alexis Sanchez has come alive in the tournament, and will need to continue his surprising form for his country. Peru have to rely on veteran forward Jefferson Farfan to cut defences open to stand a chance at beating the Chileans.

Who can lay claim to be the top South American team come this weekend?

Concacaf Gold Cup final (7 July)

The Concacaf region (North and Central America) may not be where traditional football powerhouses are found, yet they have consistently provided likeable teams who play entertaining football that is pleasing to the eye.

The United States and Mexico, the two best nations in the region, have steadily produced top-notch players who may well go on to shine for top European clubs.

Both countries are in the semi-finals, with the US facing Jamaica and Mexico playing against Haiti.

The US have a balanced side with plenty of firepower from the likes of Chelsea newcomer Christian Pulisic, veteran Jozy Altidore and in-form Gyasi Zardes. They should prove too strong for Jamaica, who have eked out 1-0 wins in their last two matches to advance.

Meanwhile, Mexico have the free-scoring duo Uriel Antuna and Raul Jimenez, both of whom have plundered four goals so far in the competition. They will be key to beating Haiti, who have surprisingly won all their matches so far in the Gold Cup.

Which sides will reach the final in Chicago? Will there be a shock result in the semi-finals?

