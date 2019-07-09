Football Watch: Thrills and spills at Africa Cup of Nations

Madagascar's players celebrate their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 win over Democratic Republic of the Congo. (PHOTO: Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — With the completions of the Women’s World Cup, the Copa America and the Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday (7 July), the attention shifts to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this week.

The four quarter-finals will be played during this mid-week, before the winners advance to the weekend’s semi-finals. The final is scheduled for 19 July.

Meanwhile, the top European clubs are already beginning their pre-season trainings, and some will play in friendly matches to start building up the players’ match fitness.

Which African nations will continue their march towards the coveted Cup of Nations title? And which European clubs can get off to winning starts to their pre-season training?

Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals (10-11 July)

The knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations began last week, and sure enough, there were stunning results in the round-of-16.

Hosts Egypt, led by Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, succumbed to an 85th-minute winner by South Africa’s Thembinkosi Lorch to be eliminated, much to the despair of the home fans.

The South Africans will next face traditional powerhouses Nigeria, who knocked defending champions Cameroon out in a thrilling 3-2 victory in which they scored twice in three minutes to come from behind for the win.

Meanwhile, unfancied Benin scored a major upset when they defeated Morocco, one of the tournament favourites, after a penalty shootout in their round-of-16 clash.

They will face another Cup favourite in the quarter-finals – Senegal, who are hoping to land their first-ever Cup of Nations title with the help of another Liverpool star, Sadio Mane.

Perhaps the most unlikely success story at the tournament is the progress of Madagascar, a nation which has never made the final of any major tournament and does not even have a domestic football league.

They have again defied all odds to advance to the quarter-finals for the very first time, edging the Democratic Republic of the Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout after their last-16 match ended 2-2 after extra time. Neutral fans will definitely be cheering them on as they face a strong Tunisia side, who also needed a penalty shootout to defeat Ghana.

Finally, two traditionally-strong nations, Algeria and Ivory Coast, will face off in the final quarter-final tie. Algeria look particularly in fine form after a 3-0 demolition of Guinea, with Manchester City playmaker Riyad Mahrez pulling the strings effectively.

Which teams will be left standing after the quarter-finals? Will there be more surprises to come?

New Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. (PHOTO: Reuters/John Sibley) More

Pre-season friendlies for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man U

This week sees players of top European clubs begin to return from their holidays to start pre-season training for the 2019/2020 season.

These are early days, as the players and managers focus more fitness rather than match tactics or team cohesion. Nonetheless, some clubs still slot in a couple of friendlies against weak teams, just to get the footballers up and running in terms of match sharpness.

In Chelsea’s case, the players will be eager to impress their new manager, former Blues star Frank Lampard. He replaces Italian Maurizio Sarri, and will be under pressure straight away to deliver trophies despite his stature as a club legend.

He begins his tenure with a friendly in Dublin on Wednesday against Irish minnows Bohemian FC. While new signing Christian Pulisic is unlikely to feature after starring for the United States at the just-concluded Concacaf Gold Cup, all eyes will be on how Lampard lines up his team for hints on his favoured personnel and tactics.

European champions Liverpool also welcome back their players, as they prepare for another assault on the English Premier League after finishing runners-up last season.

