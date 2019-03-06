Footballer booked for climbing ladder to change score after penalty

Footballers often get themselves into the referee's book by over-celebrating important goals.

Luis Acuna, who plays for Guatemalan second division side Deportivo Carcha, climbed his way into trouble after putting away a late penalty.

Immediately after hitting the back of the net, he scaled a ladder behind the goal and took it upon himself to change the score on the scoreboard.

The referee showed him a yellow card, but his penalty was decisive as his team ended up winning the match 1-0.