Footballer killed by lightning strike during match in Peru

A still from footage of the incident shows the surviving players dropping to the floor in pain

A Peruvian football player was killed and several more were injured after being struck by lightning in the middle of a match.

Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza, a 39-year-old defender, had been playing in a local clash when the televised game was suspended after 22 minutes because of stormy weather.

Just moments after the match was stopped, a jolt of lightning struck the pitch, instantly killing Mr de La Cruz Meza.

Juan Chocca Llacta, one of the goalkeepers, was also injured in the strike and is being treated for serious burns at a nearby hospital.

Local authorities believe Mr de La Cruz may have been killed because of a metal bracelet he was wearing at the time.

The players were exiting the pitch at the time of the strike

Cesar Ramos, who is in charge of civil defence in the region, said: “It was like a magnet.”

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 24-year-old man were also taken to hospital, where they are in a stable condition.

Photographs showed scorch marks on field

The lightning struck at around 4pm local time on Sunday at the Coto Coto stadium in Chilca in the central region of Huancayo, where Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca had been playing.

Footage showed the players exiting the pitch, when a brief flash of light caused at least eight players to immediately drop to the ground.

Those who weren’t hit by the strike raced off the pitch, while the referee also ran towards the sidelines as the players writhed in pain on the floor.

Photographs later showed several scorch marks on the field, near where the players had been struck.

Several scorch marks where seen on the field near to where the players were struck

There have been growing concerns over the safety of the football matches in Huancayo, a high-altitude region where lighting strikes are frequent.

Lucho Duarte, an engineer who captured the strike on camera, called for new safety measures, including the suspension of games during storms and use of a lightning rod system to better protect players.

In the same region in 2014, lightning struck in the middle of a match, hitting local player, Joao Contreras, then aged 21. He suffered second-degree burns but survived.