'Footballers' Wives' writer teases return after Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney clash

Footballers' Wives has been off screens for 13 years, but in the wake of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney's very public war of words, one of the original writers has said she's been inspired to start writing again.

On Wednesday, Rooney publicly claimed stories had been leaked about her to the tabloid press based on information she had posted to her Instagram which was only viewable to Vardy.

Vardy has vehemently denied the claims, but that hasn't stopped other WAGs and public figures weighing in on the issue.

Subsequently, many have compared the drama to Footballers' Wives, the series which aired on ITV between 2002 and 2006 and focused on the sensational lives of a set of fictional footballers' partners.

Now, one of the show's writers has teased that a new series could be in the works in the wake of Rooney and Vardy's public spat.

Liz Lake spoke on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Thursday where she suggested the events had prompted her to start writing.

"I'm typing as we speak!" she told host Nick Robinson.

On the potential for another series, she added: "Wouldn't that be nice?"

Lake, who wrote 22 episodes out of the 42 instalments, also reflected on how the truth could often be stranger than fiction when she was originally penning the programme.

“I can tell you there were times we were writing stories where honest to God there'd be news stories on the radio where I'd have to stop what I was doing because the writing happened prior to shooting and by the time it went out it would look like we had stolen the story that was on the radio," she revealed.

Following Rooney's post on Wednesday, footballer-turned-pundit Gary Lineker referenced the ITV show as the drama unfolded.

He wrote in a tweet: "Glad they’ve brought back Footballers’ Wives. And what an opening episode."

Today saw another WAG, Nicola McLean, have her say on the matter as she defended Vardy and criticised Rooney for making the matter public while Vardy is pregnant.

But former WAG Danielle Lloyd has spoken in favour of Rooney, alleging that she's had similar "run-ins" with Vardy.