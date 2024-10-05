Footbridge closed for 300 days is 'beyond a joke'

Steph Nissen said the fact the situation had not been resolved was unacceptable [Elliot Deady/BBC]

A resident said it was "beyond a joke" that a footbridge had been closed for 300 days.

Brickwork from the weir, at Castle Park in Colchester, collapsed into the River Colne on 10 December 2023 and a footbridge has been closed ever since.

“The diversion [around the footbridge] takes 15 minutes - I am beyond frustrated,” said local Steph Nissen, who was desperate for the council to get it fixed.

Essex Highways told the BBC it was "committed to finding a long-term sustainable solution" but could not give a timeline.

Ms Nissen said it felt like the council had made "little to no progress” on repairing the damage.

"We were promised this was of upmost priority,” she said.

"The diversion, which is over a kilometre long, has steep concrete steps that are not accessible for a lot of people. It's woefully inadequate."

'Unacceptable'

Ms Nissen said she appreciated that officers at Colchester City Council had been "working hard" but she wanted to see "a lot more urgency" from key decision makers.

"It just feels like it's been kicked into the long grass - It's unacceptable," she said.

"I'd urge everyone to come together to get this resolved. It's beyond a joke now, it's been going on for too long and it's not good enough.

"Residents I speak to have given up."

'Complex issue'

It is believed the weir has stood at the site for more than 900 years.

In July, Colchester City Council heard that the weir could be removed so that the area could be restored. It had also been considering replacing the weir with either a similar structure or a smaller alternative.

In a statement Colchester City Council said it "understood the importance of the site to the local community".

It added: "Our primary focus now is to safely remove the collapsed weir structure and separate this from the footbridge.

"Specifications are currently being drawn up based on the results from the surveys we have undertaken. We appreciate the public’s understanding as we navigate this complex issue.”

Essex Highways said it would "continue to support" the council as it "searches for a solution that prioritises public safety and minimises inconvenience during the temporary closure".

"The community's patience and understanding during this period are appreciated and both Colchester City Council and Essex Highways are committed to ensuring the safety of the public and finding a long-term sustainable solution,” it added.

