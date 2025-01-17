Footloose cuts loose at Meadowbrook Theatre
We're talking with cast members of Footloose, now playing at Meadowbrook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University.
We're talking with cast members of Footloose, now playing at Meadowbrook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University.
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
"It was just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life and how you find ways of getting through it," Katherine Field tells PEOPLE of the Princess of Wales
There's also one big difference between the flu and COVID or a cold that can indicate which illness you have. Don't ignore it.
Joan Plowright, perhaps the greatest Anglophone actor of the 20th century and the widow of Laurence Oliver, died on Thursday. She was 95. Plowright was a prominent actress of stage and screen in her own right, especially in her native England, and was a Tony winner for “A Taste of Honey.” The actress had retired in …
Does Oklahoma need its own militia?
Rare Disease Day is recognized every 28th (or sometimes 29th) day of February, and there are approximately 30 million reasons why.
An emerging field of genetics promises to let parents choose the “healthiest” baby.
An Alberta judge has stayed sex charges against a deaf man because the courts couldn't find an interpreter to help him understand the legal proceedings.
Updated vaccines, proper hygiene and staying home when you're sick can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.
Stop counting sheep — these tips can help you fall asleep fast (but you may have to change your habits, try meditation and leave your phone outside your bedroom).
While the number of patients with flu are declining, a cold snap has again placed nurses under extreme stress.
Halifax Regional Police have upgraded charges against a 32-year-old man from aggravated assault to second-degree murder following a man's death last year.On May 9, 2024, police responded to the East Coast Forensic Hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., after a patient assaulted another patient. The hospital is Nova Scotia's only secure mental health facility.The victim, 69-year-old Allen Nickerson, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized.Mohamed Issak, 32, was charged with aggravated assault the n
The Princess of Wales announced she’s in remission from cancer nearly a year after sharing her diagnosis
A judge dismisses the case against an 11-year-old charged in the carjacking and murder of a 64-year-old man.
Red 3 is a synthetic colored dye that’s used to give foods a vibrant red color. Here's what it's in.
The comedian shared how her family would use her diagnosis of lymphoblastic leukemia to get out of speeding tickets and get things for free
A 46-year-old man now faces a murder charge in the death of a Lincoln man, police said.
The 78-year-old director had developed the chronic lung condition after "many years of smoking."