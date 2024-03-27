Footy fans descended on North London in the hunt posters signed by Arsenal star Bukayo Saka
Footy fans descended on North London in the hunt for bespoke film posters of Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka. Seven autographed illustrations of the forward have been hidden around the Emirates and surrounding area - with fans of the Gunners searching high and low for the artwork. Supporters were put on red alert when the club posted cryptic messages which alluded that something was coming while football enthusiasts hinted at the whereabouts of the sought-after artwork. Fans were spotted searching in other prominent locations in the area including Highbury Grove, Finsbury Park station and Tollington Road.