Footy fans descended on North London in the hunt posters signed by Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

The Canadian Press

Max Domi lined up for a faceoff in Washington, looked over at Alex Ovechkin and thought, “Wow, that’s going to be the greatest goal-scorer of all time.” Then he looked over at Auston Matthews and realized his Toronto teammate could be in that discussion too. That came in the middle of another two-goal game by Matthews, who has scored an NHL-leading 58 this season. Scoring 70 would require a goal-a-game tear down the stretch, which isn't out of the realm of possibility by any means, but the U.S.-