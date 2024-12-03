Forbes 30 Under 30: Chappell Roan, Zach Bryan, Jacob Elordi, more stars make the list

The next generation of Hollywood stars are getting their flowers.

Forbes on Tuesday unveiled its annual 30 Under 30 list recognizing rising young talent in entertainment, sports, finance and more fields. To be eligible, a person must be 29 or younger as of the end of 2024.

In the 2025 Hollywood and entertainment category, Jacob Elordi ("Saltburn"), Ryan Destiny ("The Fire Inside"), Kathryn Newton ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"), Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before"), Marcello Hernandez ("Saturday Night Live") and Kiernan Shipka ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)" all made the list.

Elordi is coming off a big 2023 that included his role in the buzzy thriller "Saltburn" and a performance as Elvis Presley in "Priscilla." Destiny, meanwhile, was a breakthrough performer nominee at this year's Gotham Awards for "The Fire Inside"; Centineo is starring in the Netflix series "The Recruit"; Newton starred in the horror films "Abigail" and "Lisa Frankenstein" this year; Hernandez played Domingo in one of the most popular recent "SNL" sketches; and Shipka has kept busy with roles in 2024 films like "Longlegs," "Twisters," "Red One" and "The Last Showgirl."

Jacob Elordi attends the Marrakech International Film Festival on Nov. 29, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Under the music umbrella, honorees included Shaboozey, Noah Kahan, Chappell Roan and Coco Jones, all of whom are nominees at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Roan, in particular, has experienced a surge in popularity this year with songs like "Hot to Go!" after releasing her debut studio album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," in 2023.

Chappell Roan attends the premiere of "Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour" on Oct. 25, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Tyla, whose self-titled debut album was named one of the best of the year by Rolling Stone, and Zach Bryan, whose latest album "The Great American Bar Scene" hit No. 2 on Billboard's 200 chart, were also listed.

Podcaster and TikTok star Bobbi Althoff was recognized in the media section.

Tyla attends the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 10, 2024.

The group is the latest to join the prestigious club after Kendall Jenner, Matt Rife, Jenna Ortega, Reneé Rapp, Dylan Mulvaney and Ice Spice were part of last year's 30 Under 30 class.

Forbes writers and editors create the 30 Under 30 list by looking through online submissions and recommendations from industry sources and alumni of the list, according to the magazine. Factors that are considered include "funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential," Forbes says.

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift are among the artists who have previously been recognized on the 30 Under 30 list.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Forbes' 30 Under 30: See which stars made the list