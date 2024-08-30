New Forbes survey says Labrador Retriever is New Hampshire's favorite dog breed

Storyful

A public pool in eastern Idaho let their facility go to the dogs on Saturday, August 24, after the swim season for human residents wrapped up.Footage captured by Rebecca Ann DeVore shows the scene of happy mayhem as dogs jumped into the pool, paddled around, played fetch, and chased one another in Ammon, Idaho, on Saturday. DeVore told Storyful it was the city’s first such dog swim.According to a local news outlet, the pool would be closed for the remainder of the year after the dog swim. Credit: Rebecca Ann DeVore via Storyful