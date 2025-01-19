Force employers into bidding wars for visas to stem unskilled migration, says think tank

Companies should be forced into bidding wars for visas to stem unskilled migration, a think tank has said.

A report for Policy Exchange by a former director in the Home Office has proposed a cap on the number of visas to maintain the downward pressure on net migration. It hit a record high of 906,000 in the year to June 2023 but is now falling due to measures introduced under the Tories.

Former senior civil servant Stephen Webb, now head of government reform at Policy Exchange, said this should be combined with auctions of visas at regular intervals during the year to combat the current system’s “dependency on low skill, low productivity labour”.

“An auction process will enable the most efficient allocation of a limited number of visas towards employers who really need them, either because of the value they can add, or because of the severity of the skills shortage they would address,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This would replace the current rag tag of special arrangements for different skill areas, leaving only a limited number of categories not driven by economic needs.”

He said employers currently paid very little to sponsor workers, typically £1,000 in the first year. Auctions would not only raise cash for the Government but also force employers to consider whether it would be cheaper to employ and train up a British candidate instead.

He proposed an annual cap of about 5,000 visas for overseas doctors and 8,000 for nurses – a third of the current total – with the proceeds from auctions recycled into the health service. Foreign students would face similar caps and auctions.

Foreign visa holders should also be forced to pay “sureties” on arrival in the UK which they would have to forfeit if they overstayed. The number of people overstaying their visas is a major source of illegal migration.

Illegal migrants on Ascension Island

Countries which failed to take back illegal migrants from the UK should also face the withdrawal of visa rights and UK international aid to help boost returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

As an alternative to the Rwanda scheme, Mr Webb said illegal migrants should not be allowed to settle in the UK, but should be transferred to safe accommodation on Ascension Island, a British overseas territory in the south Atlantic previously floated by ministers as such a holding centre.

He also urged the Government to seek radical reform of the European Convention on Human Rights, which has restricted deportations. “Failing agreement at Strasbourg, the Government could either leave, or consider creating with allies an alternative court to deliver a strict reading of the original,” he said.

In a foreword to the report, Alexander Downer, the former Australian foreign minister, said: “You cannot look at the position we have now reached with Strasbourg rulings, described in this paper, and think the status quo is satisfactory.

“A British government will have sooner or later to get control of the immigration program. If they fail to do so, we can be sure populists and extremists will get elected who promise to do it.”