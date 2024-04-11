Force has second lowest morale levels in country

West Mercia Police has the second lowest levels of morale among forces nationwide, according to the results of an internal survey.

The annual Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) Pay and Morale Survey found that 95% of officers believed their personal morale was low.

Almost two thirds of officers (62%) said they felt morale within the force was low or very low.

Deputy Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: "As someone who cares about the people who work for West Mercia Police, some findings from the survey are difficult to read."

The force serves the counties of Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

Survey respondents also recorded the second highest figure in terms of not recommending others to join the police (82%, compared to 73% nationally).

A total of 52% of West Mercia Police officers disagreed or strongly disagreed that they were treated fairly.

The only force with worse morale levels was the Metropolitan Police Force.

The survey also revealed:

96% of respondents from West Mercia Police said they did not feel respected by the government

85% indicated that they had experienced feelings of stress, low mood, anxiety or other difficulties with their health and wellbeing over the last 12 months

78% said they did not feel valued within the police

70% felt their workload was too high

56% of officers said they were unable to take breaks

47% said they found the job too stressful

In response to the survey's findings, Mr Cooper said: "Several areas have improved from last year - including morale, fewer people intending to leave, satisfaction with remuneration, and a lower proportion of officers who find the job stressful, but we all want it to be better."

He continued: "We do not underestimate for a second the challenges our workforce face, both with national and local factors, and we are committed to working with the Federation to improve the morale, welfare and job satisfaction of our officers."

