Ford issues do-not-drive advisory for some vehicles with Takata airbags: See full list

Ford has issued a do-not-drive advisory for the owners of some vehicles who have not had them repaired under three past safety recalls.

The previously issued recalls are 15S21, 17S42 and 19S01. The first one was issued in 2015, and involved several vehicles with a Takata non-desiccated airbag inflator. This is the second Takata-related do-not-drive advisory from Ford, and the company said in the advisory that it is intended to encourage owners to have their vehicles repaired immediately.

Ford said the advisory applies to all customers who have not completed the above recalls, including driver and passenger airbag inflators in these vehicles:

2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks

2005-2014 Ford Mustang vehicles

2005-2006 Ford GT vehicles

It also applies to passenger airbag inflators in these vehicles:

2006-2012 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKZ / Zephyr vehicles

2007-2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles

2007-2011 Ford Ranger trucks

Which cars won't make it to 2025? Roundup of discontinued models

Why is Ford issuing a do-not-drive for some vehicles with Takata airbags?

The vehicles' age makes it "increasingly possible" that a part inside the airbag will explode and expel sharp metal fragments during a crash, Ford says, which could cause serious injury or death for the driver or passengers.

Ford says it is still trying to contact customers about these recalls, with more than 121 million outreach attempts to date in the U.S., and more than 95% of U.S. customers under the recalls have completed them.

There are approximately 374,300 airbag inflators in Ford and Lincoln vehicles impacted in the U.S., and 765,600 globally.

What to do if your vehicle is impacted by the do-not-drive advisory

Ford said parts are available now. Customers can request mobile service, or dealers can tow the vehicles directly to the dealership for repair.

Dealerships will also provide a free interim loaner vehicle during the repair, if necessary.

Ford said it will continue notifying known owners about the recalls every month with the updated do-not-drive advisory. To see if your vehicle is part of the recall, visit either www.ford.com/support/recalls/ or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ford issues do-not-drive advisory for some models with Takata airbags