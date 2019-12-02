Ford Performance And Shelby Vehicles To Take Over Barrett-Jackson

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction to fuel excitement of Ford Performance and Shelby Vehicles.

Barrett-Jackson will throttle up the excitement for Ford Performance and Shelby American vehicles, fueled by the thrilling new Hollywood film “Ford v Ferrari” in theaters worldwide. From classic Shelby Mustangs like the 1967 Shelby GT500 (Lot #1348) to a 2017 Ford GT (Lot #1392), some of the best examples of Ford and Shelby performance vehicles will cross the auction block this January at No Reserve.

“The 1-2-3 LeMans win by Ford and Shelby in 1966 is one of the greatest success stories in racing history,” said Craig Jackson chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Not only did Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles, led by Lee Iacocca and Henry Ford II, dethrone Ferrari at Le Mans, they also inspired generations to believe that anything is possible. Their legacy is immeasurable and their passion can be found in every vehicle they inspired. We’re proud to have some of the very best examples Ford Performance and Shelby vehicles cross our block in Scottsdale.”

Ten Ford GTs are currently consigned to cross the Scottsdale auction block, including Lot #1396, the first 2005 Ford GT that was ever offered to the public for sale. Completed on June 29, 2004, this GT carries VIN 003 and features Carroll Shelby’s iconic autograph on the dash. A 2017 Ford GT (Lot #1417) is finished in a special Verde Mantis exterior and features the Extended Carbon Fiber Package and Dark Energy Interior Package. Wearing the Gulf livery celebrating the 1966 Le Mans-winning GT40, Lot #1353.1 is a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition. This Gulf Heritage GT is one of only 343 produced and has only 2,384 actual miles.

“This is an incredible time to be a Ford and Shelby enthusiast,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “The film ‘Ford v Ferrari’ has brought their stories to life on the big screen in pure Hollywood style. These two iconic brands have forever impacted the world of performance driving. Their racing DNA runs through every vehicle Ford Performance and Shelby American builds today. We couldn’t be more thrilled to help build on that legacy in January.”

Classic, late-model and custom Ford Shelby Mustangs will also be a part of the 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction, including a 2008 Shelby GT500 Super Snake Convertible (Lot #1288). This prototype #003 is the only convertible Super Snake of its generation Shelby and has only 5,400 actual miles. Lot #1318 is a 1968 Shelby GT500 convertible that is one of only 1,423 GT500s produced for 1968 and the only one delivered to New Mexico. A 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 (Lot #1438) was custom-built for four-time All Star, three-time World Champion and World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants. It is powered by a flat-plane crank V8 Voodoo engine with a Whipple supercharger and features custom HRE wheels and a widebody kit.

Other Ford Performance and Shelby vehicles crossing the block in Scottsdale include:

1967 Shelby GT500 (Lot #1348) – Candy Apple Red, received a concours-quality restoration in 2008 returning the GT500 to its original specifications

1968 Shelby GT500KR Convertible (Lot #1428) - One of 49 finished in yellow paint with only 68,181 original miles

1966 Shelby GT350 (Lot #1306) – Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes, it has less than 100 miles since its restoration by John Brown Thoroughbred Restorations

1999 Shelby Series 1 Convertible (Lot #1316) – Silver with black interior, it is an early production car, #34 of 249 built

2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake (Lot #1052) – A black, custom one-of-one Shelby GT500 Super Snake widebody that was upgraded with Shelby’s 1,000-horsepower package

2005 Ford GT (Lot #1375) – Midnight Blue with Silver Stripes and one of two 2005 Ford GTs built with an unapproved color combination

2005 Ford GT (Lot #1335) – Four-option GT finished in red with white racing stripes

2005 Ford GT (Lot #1308.1) – One of 46 finished in black with painted silver racing stripes and has only 3,400 actual miles

2005 Ford GT (Lot #1325.1) - Four-option GT is one of 46 finished in black with silver stripes and gray painted calipers

2006 Ford GT (Lot #1426) – One owner, three-option Ford GT rides on BBS wheels and has 8,100 actual miles

2006 Ford GT (Lot #1353) – Only 29 actual miles, finished in red with white racing stripes. From the Matt Furakawa Collection

2017 Ford GT (Lot #1392) – From the personal collection of a retired Vice President of Ford Motor Company, finished in Liquid Red paint with Frozen White racing stripes, 141 actual miles

