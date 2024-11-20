Ford plans to cut 4,000 jobs - including 800 in UK
Ford has announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs across Europe - including 800 in the UK.
The Tesla rival reported booming sales in its third-quarter results on Monday on the back of strong sales of its smartphones and the SU7.
The former Summerside councillor apologized for the first time in court Tuesday. Her lawyer said she was in financial difficulty after getting caught up in an online dating scam. Wayne Thibodeau was in the courtroom and has the details.
CALGARY — Donald Trump's return to the White House is good news for Canada's energy sector and an opportunity for TC Energy Corp., the CEO of the Calgary-based pipeline company said Tuesday.
An L.A. celebrity has sued a Texas lawyer representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers, alleging extortion. Attorney Tony Buzbee dismissed the suit as intimidation.
There are a number of reasons you might want to start a business after retiring from your 9-to-5 job. Perhaps you need the extra financial cushion to supplement your retirement savings (or lack...
If you're dreaming of an adventure in Europe, flying there will soon get a whole lot easier. WestJet will have three direct routes from St. John's to three different major cities starting this spring. The CBC's Jessica Singer shares the details.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania on Tuesday ruled that prosecutors’ indictment against influencer Andrew Tate contains multiple irregularities and gave them less than a week to amend or withdraw the case of alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Three men and two women allege in anonymously filed lawsuits that hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs raped them between 2001 and 2022.
The average employee returning to the office spends $561 per month–that's the average two-person household’s grocery bill in the U.S. for the entire month.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Judicial regulators filed a complaint Tuesday against a former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who spread election conspiracy theories and was hired by Republicans to lead an investigation into President-elect Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, accusing him of violating multiple rules of conduct.
The move is part of a wider restructuring programme, which will see 4,000 posts closed across Europe.
The U.S. military is facing a major shortage of antimony, a little-known metal that is critical not just to U.S. national security, but its broader economy.
NEW YORK (AP) — Starting a small business is hard. Figuring out what to do with a small business when an owner is ready to retire can be even more difficult.
An anonymous male celebrity who says he is the victim of an extortion scheme involving Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged sex crimes is suing a high-powered attorney who is representing a large group of Combs’ accusers.
In the current global market landscape, uncertainty surrounding the incoming Trump administration's policies and fluctuating interest rates have led to mixed performances across major indices. Amid these conditions, dividend stocks can offer a measure of stability and income potential, making them an attractive option for investors looking to navigate market volatility.
If you had $2 million saved in an individual retirement account (IRA) by age 67, could you make it last the rest of your life? With some wise planning and investing, stretching a $2 million nest egg over several decades is entirely possible. A sensible approach could be to focus on budgeting prudently, balancing investment […] The post I'm 67 With $2 Million in an IRA. How Do I Make Sure This Money Lasts the Rest of My Life? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the pretrial seizure of two Montreal-area houses belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
A Canada Post strike that has stopped mail delivery across the country has the small business community scrambling as their busiest selling season gets underway.
STORY: :: Police try to clear Tesla plant protesters from a treehouse camp in a German forest:: Gruenheide, Germany :: November 19, 2024:: Mila, Anti-Tesla camp spokesperson "I think it shows that all means are being tried here to push us away from this place, which is actually pointless because we say that what they are planning here is of no use to anyone. It's simply for the profit of Tesla, of Elon Musk, of capitalism, and for that the forest is being destroyed.":: Protesters argue Tesla's plan to double the size of its plant near Berlin will damage the environmentPolice said in a statement on Tuesday that criminal offenses and violations of assembly regulations, including resisting a police operation, had meant that the security of the Tesla site could no longer be guaranteed.Led by the Disrupt Tesla group, protesters argue that plans to double the factory's size will damage the environment.Although some protesters had left of their own accord after police announced the clearance on Tuesday, the police said "there are currently still people in trees and rope structures" and the effort to clear the camp was therefore ongoing.
(Bloomberg) -- The artificial intelligence revolution is driving such an insatiable quest for cash that it’s rewiring one section of US capital markets.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItUtilities, which are racing to keep u