Ford plans to cut 4,000 jobs - including 800 in UK

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Police try to clear Tesla plant protesters from a treehouse camp in a German forest:: Gruenheide, Germany :: November 19, 2024:: Mila, Anti-Tesla camp spokesperson "I think it shows that all means are being tried here to push us away from this place, which is actually pointless because we say that what they are planning here is of no use to anyone. It's simply for the profit of Tesla, of Elon Musk, of capitalism, and for that the forest is being destroyed.":: Protesters argue Tesla's plan to double the size of its plant near Berlin will damage the environmentPolice said in a statement on Tuesday that criminal offenses and violations of assembly regulations, including resisting a police operation, had meant that the security of the Tesla site could no longer be guaranteed.Led by the Disrupt Tesla group, protesters argue that plans to double the factory's size will damage the environment.Although some protesters had left of their own accord after police announced the clearance on Tuesday, the police said "there are currently still people in trees and rope structures" and the effort to clear the camp was therefore ongoing.