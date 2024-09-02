Ford, Toyota, Acura among 141,000 vehicles recalled: Check the latest car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for more than 43,000 Toyota hybrid SUVs for risks involving the vehicle tow hitch covers.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31.

Ford recalls some Bronco, F-150, Edge, Explorer, Lincoln Nautilus and Lincoln Aviator vehicles

Ford announced a recall on 90,736 vehicles that sport either a 2.7L or 3.0L Nano EcoBoost engine. Engine intake valves could break while driving, which would increase the risk of engine failure, NHTSA announced.

To remedy the issue, dealers will replace the engine as necessary, free of charge, after completing an engine cycle test. Owner notification letters are set to be distributed Oct. 7, and owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 (recall number: 24S55).

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2022 Ford Bronco

2021-2022 Ford Edge

2021-2022 Ford Explorer

2021-2022 Ford F-150

2021-2022 Lincoln Aviator

2021-2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Toyota recalls Sequoia Hybrid SUVs due to tow hitch cover issue

2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited Supersonic Red.

Toyota is recalling 43,395 of its 2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrid SUVs equipped with a tow hitch cover attached to the rear bumper because the cover may come loose and detach from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the tow hitch cover and modify the rear bumper, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 5, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB10 and 24TA10.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Toyota Sequoia Hybrid

USA TODAY Recall Database: Search vehicle, product and food recalls

Acura recalls electric SUVs to update brake system

2024 Acura ZDX all-electric SUV.

Acura is recalling 4,174 of its 2024 Acura ZDX All-Wheel Drive electric SUVs because the anti-lock brake system may activate unexpectedly and release brake pressure in the vehicle's service brake system.

The vehicles may exhibit overly sensitive anti-lock breaking system events in certain cases at below 25 mph on dry surfaces, the company said in a NHTSA report. In these conditions, if the ABS falsely activates and a specific sequence of wheel movements occur, the vehicle’s ABS system will continue to release braking pressure, which can reduce stopping performance or the service brakes can become inoperative, increasing the risk of a crash, Acura said.

The electronic brake control module software will be updated through an over-the-air update or by a dealer, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 23, 2024. Owners may contact Acura customer service at 1-800-382-2238. Acura's number for this recall is UJE.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Acura ZDX

Jaguar recalls EVs for battery concerns

A Jaguar I-Pace EV400 electric car stands on display at the 2019 IAA Frankfurt Auto Show on September 10, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Jaguar is recalling 2,760 of its 2019 Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles because the high-voltage battery may overheat.

Owners who have previously had their vehicle updated with improved diagnostic software as part of a previous recall may not be protected from thermal overload and should have the new remedy performed, the automaker said in a NHTSA report. A vehicle thermal overload condition can lead to fire or smoke and result in increased risk for those in or outside the vehicle, as well as property damage, the company said.

Owners are advised to park and charge their vehicle outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete and for 30 days after the repair has been completed. As an interim repair, dealers will update the battery energy control module software, free of charge. The final remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 18, 2024.

Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H514.

Recalled vehicles:

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Audi recalls electric SUVs for improper brake assembly

The Audi e-tron Quattro at the Los Angeles Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 20, 2019.

Volkswagen is recalling 206 of its 2019 Audi E-Tron Quattro electric SUVs because the fastener connecting the brake pedal and the brake booster may have been improperly assembled during manufacturing, which can cause the brake pedal to detach from the brake booster.

If a complete separation would occur, vehicle braking would only be possible using the emergency braking function, a situation that increases the risk of a crash, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA.

A sign of a defect: Drivers may notice an unusual noise or the brake pedal doesn't return to its original position after applying and releasing the brake pedal, the automaker said in the report. Volkswagen suggests customers consult the owner's manual for information on how to use the emergency braking function.

Dealers will replace the brake booster, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 18, 2024. Owners may contact Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 46P6.

Recalled vehicles

2019 Audi e-tron Quattro

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car recall check: Ford, Toyota, Acura, Jaguar among 141,000 recalled