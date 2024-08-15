Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear

HALIFAX — The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.

Thursday morning's forecast by the agency in Halifax said the storm is expected to hit Bermuda on Saturday as a Category 3 hurricane, generating powerful winds and large ocean swell. Those high seas will begin arriving along the Atlantic coast on Saturday and grow through the weekend, the federal agency said.

Chris Fogarty, a meteorologist with the centre, said in an interview that with four and a half days until the storm's arrival in Canadian waters, "there is rather large uncertainty still."

"What is certain though is there will be heavy surf along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia. The beaches will be active with heavy surf," he said, adding that beachgoers should be cautious about riptides and powerful waves.

However, he said the centre of Ernesto is forecast to be south of Nova Scotia as it travels northeast, but added that it's too early to know if the province will be hit by high winds and rain from the outer edge of the storm.

The forecast says there is a "slightly greater possibility" of Ernesto influencing weather over southeastern Newfoundland, and the agency is suggesting offshore oil facilities should "certainly pay attention to this storm."

Fogarty said the jet stream appears likely to "steer the storm in an offshore direction .... That's the way it looks at this stage."

"The jet stream governs the way these storms travel .... There's a higher likelihood of the storm staying offshore than coming onto the shore."

According to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, jet streams are "relatively narrow bands of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere, typically occurring around 9,100 metres in elevation." Within jet streams, the winds blow from west to east, but the band often shifts north and south, following the boundaries between hot and cold air.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said the warm ocean temperatures are playing a role in intensifying the storm near Bermuda.

However, Fogarty said that's less of an issue in the North Atlantic, as water temperatures near the coast of Nova Scotia are cooler than usual this year.

"But it's going to generate huge waves and that will be quite challenging, not just for the onshore regions (of Atlantic provinces) but also for the offshore sector," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press