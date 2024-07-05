FORECAST: Storm chances continue on July 4th
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that strong storms are possible tonight during Fourth of July celebrations.
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that strong storms are possible tonight during Fourth of July celebrations.
Canada is number two in the world when it comes to tornado numbers. As technology improves, so does the ability to track and confirm tornadoes. The Weather Network's Mark Robinson spoke to The Northern Tornadoes Project about the changes occurring in Canada's tornado season, including the hot spot in the country.
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
There are reasons why Death Valley, Calif., is called the hottest place on Earth. A massive heat dome could bring it another world record next week
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern US
The US has long struggled with its feral pig problem, which causes billions of dollars in damage. They're difficult to control for a slew of reasons.
The first half of the weekend will be threatened with showers and thunderstorms. But not everyone will see showers. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has a snapshot of your weekend.
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.
Scientists have identified a giant salamanderlike predator with sharp fangs that likely ruled waters 280 million years ago.
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
Portions of South Texas are now within the forecast cone of Hurricane Beryl, which could arrive to the state over the weekend or early Monday.
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica, takes aim at Cayman Islands
Life-threatening rip currents caused by record-setting Hurricane Beryl are likely to hit the U.S. coast from Texas to Florida this holiday weekend, forecasters warned Thursday.The hurricane was downgraded to a Category 4 storm early Thursday but has already taken at least nine lives and destroyed hundreds of homes on small Caribbean islands as it barreled through.Now the National Hurricane Center is warning of hazardous conditions along the Gulf Coast from Friday afternoon.Read more at The Daily
Nearly 7 million people in South Texas are within the forecast cone for Hurricane Beryl's potential early next week, posing risks of heavy rains, hazardous rip currents and powerful winds.
It wouldn’t feel like a weekend this year without the threat for showers and thunderstorms. However, this weekend we will get the rain over with early and ultimately more of the weekend will be sunny than soggy.