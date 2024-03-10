FORECAST: Sunny and Warmer on 3/10

The Canadian Press
VICTORIA — Recent snowfall at higher elevations in British Columbia has given a boost to the record low snowpack, but the risk of declining stream flows and drought conditions this summer still remains, says a top River Forecast Centre official. The average snowpack in the province increased to 66 per cent of what is normal after recent snowfall. Before that, it measured 61 per cent, close to the historic low recorded almost five decades ago, Dave Campbell, head of the River Forecast Centre, sai