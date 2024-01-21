Forecast: Widespread rain, isolated thunderstorms expected nearly every day this week

Rain will develop across Tarrant County on Sunday night, and a few thunderstorms are possible late, according to the National Weather Service.

Light ice may accumulate along the Red River, where it is possible that freezing rain will fall overnight and, before sunrise, make bridges and overpasses icy, according to the weather service forecast.

Widespread rain and isolated storms are forecast in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area through Wednesday. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Most locations will see between 1 inch and 2.5 inches of rain late Sunday through Thursday, according to the weather service.

Tarrant County skies are forecast to be cloudy on Sunday, with a high temperature near 37 degrees. Southeast winds are forecast at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the weather service.

Rain will fall after 1 a.m. Monday. The low temperature will be near 35 degrees, and Southeast winds will blow at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

On Monday, rain and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast before 7 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecast between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. A chance of showers and thunderstorms continue in the weather service forecast after 1 p.m., with patchy fog after 7 a.m. The high temperature will be near 47 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday night. Patchy fog is forecast before 7 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy, with a low temperature near 45 degrees, according to the weather service.

Weather watches and warnings

