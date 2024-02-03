Forecasters warn of 3-5 feet of snow and 85-mph winds when storm hits Lake Tahoe

The National Weather Service is advising against anyone trying to make the trip to Lake Tahoe due to the incoming storm expected to hit the Sierra on Sunday.

Forecasters have put out a winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Monday.

Got plans tonight-Sunday?



Check the forecast first!



Here's a simulated radar loop to show the possible timing of the widespread rain/snow expected later tonight-Sunday. Heavy, wet snow is expected across the mountains! Mountain travel is NOT recommended. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7PXZ4JehBf — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 3, 2024

It’s been suggested that those planning on traveling to Lake Tahoe should do so on Saturday or otherwise avoid traveling to the Sierra altogether.

The incoming atmospheric river storm, which also threatens to bring severe flooding to Southern California, is expected to dump 1 to 3 feet of snow at elevations below 7,000 feet and 3 to 5 feet above 7,000 feet along the Sierra crests.

Additionally, winds as strong as 85 mph are expected along Sierra ridges and 30 to 45 mph in valleys.

“Travel could become difficult to impossible with snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour possible at times,” the National Weather service wrote on its website. “Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.”

For anyone traveling up to Tahoe for the weekend or already here, there are NO travel windows on Sunday. Heavy snow after midnight Saturday through Monday. Plan to stay until Tuesday if you want safe travel, and I'd expect 80 to possibly close at times on Sunday. 2-3" per hour! — Tahoe Daily Snow (@TahoeWeather) February 3, 2024

The weather service recommends those that must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.

“Persons should consider delaying all travel,” the National Weather Service wrote. “If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.”