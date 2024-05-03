Foreign interference may have 'impacted' 2021 result in one riding, inquiry finds

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

OTTAWA — Foreign meddling attempts didn't change who won the last two federal elections in Canada, but may have changed the result in one riding in 2021, a public inquiry concluded Friday.

A preliminary report by commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue said the extent of the impact of foreign interference is unknown, though the number of races involved is small.

"The ultimate effects of foreign interference remain uncertain," she said in her interim report.

She singled out the 2021 results in the British Columbia riding of Steveston—Richmond East, where she said there is a "reasonable possibility" that a foreign interference campaign targeting Conservative candidate Kenny Chiu may have cost him the seat.

In her report, Hogue wrote that the campaign "could have impacted the result" in Chiu's riding in 2021. But in a subsequent statement, she appeared to go a step further.

"There is one riding where disinformation may have led to the election of one candidate over another," said Hogue, who did not take questions Friday.

"But I cannot say for sure."

Misleading information about Chiu and former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole appeared in media outlets and social media sites with ties to Beijing, painting them as anti-China and trying to dissuade Chinese Canadians from voting for them.

The actual impact of that campaign on the final vote is "difficult to determine," Hogue found.

"In Canada, how someone votes is secret. It is therefore not possible to directly link the misleading media narratives with how any given voter cast their ballot," the report said.

"And even if I were to assume that some votes were changed, there is no way to know whether enough votes were changed to affect the result."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that several intelligence and security agencies found "not a single riding" was impacted or changed as a result of foreign interference.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said Hogue's report doesn't support what Trudeau told the public.

"This report is a damning set of conclusions and findings in the first phase of this inquiry, about what the Trudeau government has indicated over the last 18 months and contradicts much of what the government has told us over that period of time," Chong said Friday.

O’Toole testified during the inquiry's public hearings that he believed the misinformation may have cost him as many as nine seats in the 2021 election.

That was not enough to change the overall results — the Liberals won 160 seats to the Conservatives' 119 — but O'Toole said he thinks wins in those ridings would have allowed him to stay on as leader. He was ousted by the Conservative caucus in February, less than five months after the election.

Hogue said the evidence she has seen doesn’t allow her to make any conclusions about the wider impact of the interference.

"I do not mean to minimize the legitimate concerns of those who raised these issues. My findings are limited to the evidence before me," she said.

The commission also scrutinized a 2019 Liberal nomination battle in the Toronto-area riding of Don Valley North, where Han Dong won the candidacy.

The Canadian Security and Intelligence Service flagged a potential plot involving a busload of Chinese international students with falsified documents provided by a proxy agent.

Hogue said there wasn’t enough evidence to draw any conclusions about what actually happened, nor was it in the commission’s mandate to do so.

"However, this incident makes clear the extent to which nomination contests can be gateways for foreign states who wish to interfere in our democratic processes," she said.

The criteria for voting in a nomination race, which is decided by political parties, does not seem very stringent and neither do the control measures, she added. That is something Hogue plans to examine further in the next phase of the inquiry.

Dong went on to win the seat in the 2019 election, but left the Liberal party last year to sit as an independent MP when the allegations came to light.

The commission also heard evidence about a phone call between Dong and a Chinese consular official in which they discussed the arbitrary detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China. The pair were imprisoned in December 2018 in what is widely seen to be retaliation for Canada's role in detaining Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou days earlier.

Media reports based on leaked intelligence alleged that Dong advocated against their release in that conversation with the consular official, something Dong has denied.

"As I said from the beginning, I did not advocate for the delayed release of the Two Michaels and I am not a 'witting affiliate' of Chinese foreign interference networks," Dong said in a statement Friday.

A summary of the intelligence released by the inquiry suggest Dong advised the Chinese official that even if the "Two Michaels" were released, opposition parties would view it as affirmation that a hard line approach to the People's Republic of China was effective.

Hogue did not make any mention of that conversation in her interim report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • J.D. Vance Goes Full Memory Hole With Claim About Mike Pence On Jan. 6

    CNN's Kaitlan Collins suggested the former vice president "would disagree" with the Ohio senator's assessment.

  • Five things to know about the NHL playoffs

    The Edmonton Oilers are, so far, the only Canadian team to punch their ticket to the second round of the NHL playoffs. The Vancouver Canucks can make it two teams with a victory Friday in Nashville, or Sunday in Vancouver. The only game in the NHL tonight is in Toronto, where the Boston Bruins can finish off the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, or make plans for another Game 7 showdown at TD Garden. Here are five things to know about the NHL playoffs: OILERS COMPLETE PLAYOFF 'HAT TRICK' The Los

  • Hope Hicks, ex-Trump adviser, recounts fear in 2016 campaign over impact of 'Access Hollywood' tape

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign was seized with worry about the potential political damage from a tape that showed Trump bragging about grabbing women sexually without their permission, longtime Trump adviser Hope Hicks testified Friday at his hush money trial. Hicks, a former White House official, was compelled to testify by Manhattan prosecutors, who are hoping her remarks bolster their argument that the uproar over the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape hastened Trump’s then-lawyer

  • Foreign Meddling Didn’t Impact Canada Election Outcome: Inquiry

    (Bloomberg) -- China made some attempts to interfere in the last two Canadian elections but did not affect the overall result or undermine the integrity of the elections, a public inquiry concluded.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Arabia Steps Up Arrests Of Those Attacking Israel OnlineApple Rallies Most in 18 Months on Upbeat Forecast, BuybackEverything Apple Plans to Show at May 7 ‘Let Loose’ iPad EventTrump Auditions VP Picks Before Wealthy Donors in Palm BeachTurkey Confirms All Trade Halt With

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down on the Stand

    Carlos Barria/ReutersHope Hicks, Donald Trump’s first political PR guru and presumed holder of all his dirty secrets, started crying on the stand as the former president’s legal team questioned her at his New York criminal trial on Friday.Hicks instantly broke down when Trump defense lawyer Emile Bove began his cross-examination, asking her about how she was initially hired to work with the Trump Organization. After a brief break was called to allow her to compose herself, Hicks returned to the

  • Judge Calls Out Trump For Making False Claims About Gag Order

    Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.

  • Donald Trump Appears To Reveal His Plan If He Loses Election To Joe Biden

    The former president made the chilling remark about the 2024 election to a Wisconsin newspaper.

  • Trump trial updates: Prosecution plays Cohen’s secret recording of Trump discussing payment to Karen McDougal

    During the 10th day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, jurors heard a secret recording made by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that captured his boss talking about a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

  • Mary Trump Flags 'Really Troubling' Sign About Her Uncle's Trial

    The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.

  • Donald ‘Von ShitzInPantz’ Diss Makes Hush-Money Trial Debut

    Mark Peterson-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump can dish it out, but he has shown, once again, that he simply cannot take it.As proceedings began Thursday morning in the disgraced ex-president’s criminal hush-money trial, defense attorney Todd Blanche complained to New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan that the gag order put in place to prevent Trump from intimidating witnesses, jurors, and court staff was unfair to his client.“Everybody can say anything they want, except for President Tru

  • Hope Hicks Breaks Down In Tears During Trump Hush Money Trial

    The former Donald Trump spokesperson testified in Trump's criminal trial Friday.

  • Greene fires back after Fox News columnist calls her an ‘idiot’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a shot at Fox News after a columnist for the outlet called her “an idiot” who is trying to “wreck the GOP.” “Fox News called me an idiot. That was literally their headline. They called me an idiot,” Greene said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast this week.…

  • A NATO country says it could join Ukraine's war with Russia if 2 conditions are met

    French President Emmanuel Macron said France could send troops if requested by Ukraine in response to a Russian breakthrough.

  • Laura Ingraham Not Pleased After CNN Airs Michael Cohen's Crude Nickname For Trump

    The Fox News host was unimpressed after Jake Tapper told viewers about the moniker, which entered the court record Thursday.

  • Judge Refuses to Green Light Angry Trump Posts

    Doug Mills/GettyDonald Trump tried—and failed—to lure the judge overseeing his New York criminal trial into the position of greenlighting his angry screeds to ensure they don’t violate a gag order that seeks to stop him from continuing to intimidate witnesses and jurors.The move came after Trump got slapped with $9,000 in fines and a warning of a potential stay in the slammer on Tuesday, then had to fend off the risk of an additional $4,000 in penalties Thursday morning.After a trial lunch break

  • Lauren Boebert Gets The ‘Beetlejuice’ Treatment During Campus Protest Visit

    The far-right congresswoman received an awkward reminder during her tour of George Washington University.

  • ‘He Hates That So Much’: Jimmy Kimmel Tells The Story That’s Driving Trump Nuts

    The late night host spots a report that the former president “really” doesn’t like.

  • Newsmax Host: It's Illegal To Forbid People From Calling Trump 'President Trump' At Trial

    A court exchange set off Newsmax's Greg Kelly, who ranted about "hideous bias."

  • Honig: Trump’s attorney wants jury to be disgusted

    CNN legal analyst Elie Honig breaks down former president Donald Trump’s attorney Emil Bove’s cross-examination of attorney Keith Davidson, a key witness who negotiated the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money agreements.

  • Russian troops enter base housing US military in Niger, US official says

    Russian military personnel have entered an air base in Niger that is hosting U.S. troops, a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters, a move that follows a decision by Niger's junta to expel U.S. forces. The military officers ruling the West African nation have told the U.S. to withdraw its nearly 1,000 military personnel from the country, which until a coup last year had been a key partner for Washington's fight against insurgents who have killed thousands of people and displaced millions more. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russian forces were not mingling with U.S. troops but were using a separate hangar at Airbase 101, which is next to Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital.