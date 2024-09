Keondre Montgomery of Forest Hill fame is getting his chance to play pro basketball in Canada. The former Mississippi State, Alcorn State and Tougaloo guard says he feels prepared to play at the next level after all the twists and turns he's gone through in college and what he's learned along the way. Keondre leaves for Canada at the end of the month to be a part of the Newfoundland Rougues in Canada's Basketball Super League.