Forget the 5am Club! Why you should get up at 8am to be more productive and less stressed

In a world that often seems to whirl by at breakneck speed, leaving us breathless and burdened with endless to-do lists, finding the keys to productivity without losing our sanity has become the pursuit of our age.

Amidst the newly defined socio-political shifts and technological revolutions, the modern individual is faced with more demands and less time than ever before. Or at least the perception of more demands and less time than ever before. It’s no surprise, then, that 76 per cent of us feel engulfed by the weight of our obligations, with a majority yearning for better control over our energy and time.

Ironically, the busyness cult has made us less productive than ever before. The one-upmanship of performative working has led us to equate value to how early we wake up, how busy we are, and how tired we look. The 5am club is not a new concept. It has seeped into the vernacular as a symbol of productive status. Many young people are experiencing more flexibility than ever before as employers make a commitment to the predicted trends relating to work place wellbeing, remote and flexible working, and attempts to better support a workforce with a variety of mental health issues. In fact, 92 per cent of employees say it’s crucial for them to work for a company that supports their psychological well-being. Stress levels are at an all-time high with many team members experiencing burnout.

Switching to the 8am club is a transformational way to enhance wellbeing, as well as challenging some of the performative productivity ideals that we subscribe to. AKA, why the 5am club as we know it is outdated. A reason many successful people lie about getting up earlier is due to the perceived stigma and shame that is connected to being a later riser. We’ve been told (thanks Mark Wahlberg), that an acrobatic morning routine is the key to success. I believe that the morning is part of your day; you don’t have to do a day before you start the day.

Productivity theatre has become ingrained in the way that we work. In part, as a consequence of more flexible working patterns. If you are visibly in the office less frequently, it’s important to be big when you are there, so as not to be overlooked. However, there are workplace trends where employees are very focused on how productive they look, rather than how productive they are. I want to focus on a transition from looking successful, to being successful. I have found that often we reward the perception of success in the same way as we do actual success.

If I had a pound for every time I’ve lied about getting up early, I would be rich beyond my wildest dreams

The 8am club is not necessarily a hard start at 8am. Whilst it’s wonderful if you have the choice to rise at 8am, some of us don’t. It’s greater than that. It’s a metaphor that helps you discover that it's not about rising early for the sake of appearances or competing in a superficial race of who's up first, but rather about consciously choosing to invest in the aspects of life that hold real significance. The "8am Club" isn't a literal club of early risers but a metaphor for the time when you decide to make meaningful changes, aligning your daily actions with your core values and genuine aspirations.

Understanding your chronotype, connecting with your natural rhythms and syncing with your circadian rhythm unlocks powerful potential. If I had a pound for every time I’ve lied about getting up early, I would be rich beyond my wildest dreams. Throughout my career, being an early riser was repeatedly framed as the key to success, and so it was a club I wanted to be part of. Or rather, a club I wanted people to think I was part of. I wanted the perception to be that I was a superpower in the making. That I had my sh*t together. That I rose at the crack of dawn to an alarm of applause, with a headset by my bed, ready to hop on a global call.

At that time, I was highly affected by what I thought success was. I assumed that you needed to be more tired than anyone else, but also that you needed to have stacks of energy. That you awoke each morning because the burning power of your ideas was singeing through the pillow. That a morning coffee was slurped as you moved around to dress in the same outfit as the day before, because Steve Jobs did that and he’s successful. I was playing business, and I was influenced entirely by the false narrative to which I had unknowingly subscribed. It is with great pleasure that I tell you that getting up earlier doesn’t actually make you more productive. Waking up at 5am had negative effects on me.

I worried the night before that I wouldn’t get enough sleep. I felt like a personal failure when I inevitably hit snooze. I lied to people about my routine and then I felt ashamed for lying (and ashamed that I felt like I needed to lie). I craved sugar and caffeine during the day. I was exhausted by early afternoon, skipping the gym and cancelling plans due to fatigue. There was literally nothing positive for me in the 5am club, and yet I was willing, at great personal expense, to be part of a routine that didn’t work for me, because of the status it offered and the shame I would feel if I wasn’t included. My issue wasn’t that I was trying to get up at 5am; my issue was that I was trying to live by a rhythm that wasn’t natural for me.

Here are the personal effects I’ve experienced as a member of the 8am club

I wake up feeling better rested

I enjoy a more relaxed morning routine

I feel more present for my morning in the office

I am more likely to make better decisions relating to sugar, caffeine and food

I feel less sluggish after lunch

I rarely miss an evening gym session

I feel more in control of my energy and routine

I am showing up for myself and my natural rhythm

There are quite literally thousands of studies and books exploring sleep and how it supercharges all human activity. But whether it’s 8am, 7am or 9am, the only right time to rise is the one that works for you. The main takeaway should be that you need to have restful, balanced sleep – ideally, eight hours’ worth (cue eye roll from the parents reading this book).

A 2017 Harvard study found that it doesn’t matter whether you sleep early and wake up early or vice versa. The most important thing is that you’re consistent about your schedule. From personal experience, no one thing can unlock transformation on its own, but making small steps that relate to meaningful change sets you off on the path towards a more controlled, balanced approach to your wellbeing. Taking charge of structures that work best for you as you start the day is hugely empowering and leads to long-term success. Reducing the amount of time you spend paying into performative systems that add no value is a game changing way to live your life Smarter.

I believe that productivity is deeply intertwined with self-esteem, and to connect with your natural rhythms to unlock your superpower. By shifting to a mindset which focuses on impact, we have the power to create, and fulfil, limitless potential. You can create the life you want, without sacrificing what truly matters. By challenging learned ideas about productivity, and considering that there is a difference between a busy life, and a full one.

This is the problem of Gen-T, Generation Tired. Tired physically, emotionally and intellectually, of the narrative that correlates success with burnout, which says that mental health problems are inevitable and that tells us that anxiety is a battle scar of the high achievers. I’m here to tell you that a life focused on impact is one in which you achieve all that you dreamt of, without editing out what you love. At the very core of this message, is a commitment to showing up for yourself, creating your own definitions and honouring your own natural cycles.

