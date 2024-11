ABC News

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is firing back at Donald Trump after the former president darkly suggested Cheney be put in the line of fire as he criticized her as a "war hawk." Trump attacked Cheney at an event with Tucker Carlson in battleground Arizona on Thursday night. "She's a radical war hawk," Trump said of the former Wyoming congresswoman as he went after her and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.