Forget a White Christmas - this festive season, the heat is on

Fundraisers taking part in the annual Santa Surf event at Langland Bay, Swansea, on Dec 23 did not have the worst winter conditions to endure - ROBERT MELEN

Britain could wake up to its hottest Christmas Day in 100 years as experts predict temperatures of 14C (57F) or higher.

The Met Office says there is even a “small chance” of matching or exceeding the hottest Christmas Day ever, in 1920 when 15.6C was recorded in Killerton, Devon. The average December daytime temperature is around 7C or 8C.

Meteorologist Liam Eslick ruled out a “White Christmas” for much of the country, predicting that the only snow on Christmas Day is likely to be on the mountains of Scotland.

Damp picture across UK

Mr Eslick said: “It’s looking like a damp picture across the UK, heavy rain possibly in Wales, past Christmas lunch there could be some breaks if people are looking to go out and about.

“Boxing Day is probably going to be the best day if people are looking to go for a walk.”

He added that there is a “small chance” the UK could see the warmest Christmas Day on record.

However, forecasters say there is a higher chance that some parts of the country could break the 15C mark on Christmas Eve.

Dan Stroud, a senior operational meteorologist, told The Telegraph that there was a 10 to 20 per cent chance that areas in South Yorkshire could record temperatures above 15C on Sunday, Dec 24.

He added that there was a small chance of beating the previous Christmas Eve record of 15.5C, recorded in Aberdeen and Banff in Scotland in 1931.

Transport disruption warnings

There may also be record-breaking weather in Northern Ireland this Christmas, with the previous high for the overnight minimum temperature likely to be exceeded. The previous record was in County Down in 1994 when the minimum overnight temperature was 14.3C.

Despite the warmer temperatures, Christmas Eve travel could be hit by bad weather with gusts as high as 70 mph due to hit the north of Scotland and northern and central areas of England.

Two separate yellow wind warnings have been issued, with predictions of travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts. The rest of the country may see showers.

The wind warning comes just days after Storm Pia caused travel disruption across the UK. This included dozens of trains being cancelled by LNER on the east coast main line between London and York after a fallen tree damaged the line near Newark.

Mr Eslick said: “People should make sure to leave more time, especially in exposed areas. It could affect rail networks and ferries.

“People travelling on roads should take care and stay away from high-sided vehicles and, for people who are at home and are going for walks, stay away from coasts.”

The coldest ever temperature recorded for Christmas Day was in 1878 when -18.3C was recorded in Gainford, County Durham. The coldest temperature ever recorded in the UK over the Christmas period was -18.7C at Castlederg in County Tyrone in 2010.

The whitest Christmas in the UK was in 1981 when England and Scotland recorded the deepest snow ever. Buxton in Derbyshire had 43 cm, while Kindrogan in Perthshire experienced snow 47cm deep.