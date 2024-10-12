Forgive Me, I'm Still Laughing At The 17 Funniest Signs Of The Week

Shelby Heinrich
·1 min read

Another week, another group of delightful signs courtesy of r/funnysigns. Enjoy!

1."The voice was so sweet!"

Warning sign advises not to ascend stairs due to the absence of a fourth floor; voices are not from loved ones

2."FYI! Stay back!"

Sign on lawn says, "My neighbor is a Karen" and "Caution: Nosey Neighbor" with a pointing hand. Red, yellow, green balloons are attached nearby

3."Not drunk, lol."

Sign on the back of a vehicle reads "Dodging Potholes Not Drunk."

4."Mark the creator, LOL."

LEGO card with handwritten info: First Name: Mark, Age: 28, Name of creation: Worm

5."Marketing things, haha."

Sign with humorous text: "I'm getting stronger with age. I can now lift $100 worth of groceries with 1 hand."

6."He had enough..."

Back of a truck with signs: "Don't like trucks? Stop buying shit! Problem solved!" and "Stone Cold Express."

7."Good way to keep peace."

Sign humorously warns: "Unattended children will be given an energy drink and taught to swear."

8."When taco is life."

Sign humorously reads: "Sorry, we are closed due to short staff." Below: "Hire taller staff cause I need a taco!"

9."Saw this on a Tesla outside of work."

Car window with sticker saying, "I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy."

10."Brian with a Y's drink is ready."

Coffee cup with handwritten name: "Brian with a Y."

11."Make it double."

Speed limit sign reads 25; another layer of ice beneath also reads 25, creating an illusion of a double sign

12."Take note of this one."

Sign stating a £10 charge per minute to listen to sales pitches or religious messages, with a minimum charge of 5 minutes, payable in advance

13."Well..."

Wet floor caution sign floating in a swimming pool

14."Please be informed."

Car bumper sticker with a cartoon baby duck, text reads, "New driver, my driving scares me too."

15."A trophy for the world's best."

A 3D-printed trophy with text on the base: "World's Best CSS Developer" on a desk

16."Just read again..."

Sign reads: "Hey, I'll be back in 5 mins. If not, just read this message again."

17."LMAOOOO..."

A wooden plaque with engraved text and an image of a surprised Pikachu meme. The text humorously describes defying management's rule

