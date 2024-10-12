Forgive Me, I'm Still Laughing At The 17 Funniest Signs Of The Week

Another week, another group of delightful signs courtesy of r/funnysigns. Enjoy!

1."The voice was so sweet!"

2."FYI! Stay back!"

3."Not drunk, lol."

4."Mark the creator, LOL."

5."Marketing things, haha."

6."He had enough..."

7."Good way to keep peace."

8."When taco is life."

9."Saw this on a Tesla outside of work."

10."Brian with a Y's drink is ready."

11."Make it double."

12."Take note of this one."

13."Well..."

14."Please be informed."

15."A trophy for the world's best."

16."Just read again..."

17."LMAOOOO..."

Don't miss last week's funniest signs:

Forgive Me, I'm Still Laughing At The 17 Funniest Signs Of The Week