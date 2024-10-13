Formation chance for Invest 94-L in Atlantic slightly increases; Tropical depression possible
Comparing temperatures in the ocean along the equator between now and last year, it's evident that we are in for a La Niña winter. Meteorologist Melinda Singh explains what this means for Canada.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
Experts monitoring the Pacific still see signs that La Niña will develop over the next couple of months
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
If you've ever wondered whether it's worth carrying bear spray with you out in the bush, just talk to Paul Burbidge.The Whitehorse man recently had a close and terrifying encounter with a grizzly bear, and says it was a can of bear spray — and not the rifle he was carrying — that saved him from a more serious outcome. Burbidge survived the encounter unscathed, but definitely shaken.It happened on Monday when Burbidge took his dog out for a walk on a small trail, bringing his gun along to maybe d
It’s a high-stakes holiday weekend forecast across southern Ontario as a dynamic setup spreads over the region.
Here are some of the best pictures of Tsuchinshan-ATLAS taken by photographers from around the UK.
WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Tony Brazzale, a diving boat captain who has lived for 10 years in his Wellington home in southeastern Florida, wasn't worried about Hurricane Milton. The storm's center was forecast to make landfall on the opposite side of the peninsula and then cross the state well to the north of his family.
The recycling site in Tattenham Corner will close on 17 October.
Conservationists credit a species of parasitoid wasp for keeping Wilkins’ Bunting birds alive
Aerial drone footage shows damage from Hurricane Milton over the Manasota Key consisting mainly of the community of Englewood Beach in Charlotte County, Florida.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to emergency calls by the crew aboard a 738-foot cargo vessel more than 2 miles off the coast of the Aleutian Islands on Saturday. The agency believes 21 crew members and a significant amount of fuel were aboard.
An unsettled pattern will span Atlantic Canada during Thanksgiving weekend, ensuring the holiday will be rainy and gusty on the East Coast
Nature in Danger Amid widespread environmental destruction and the pressures brought by climate change, the average size of wildlife populations across the Earth have plummeted by 73 percent in just fifty years, according to a new analysis released by the World Wildlife Fund. This astonishing figure comes from data on nearly 35,000 animal populations encompassing […]
Rescues and recovery from Hurricane Milton are still underway, three days after the storm tore across Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued from flooded or heavily damaged areas, and Milton is blamed for over a dozen deaths. Bianca Facchinei explains.
LITHIA, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents slogged through flooded streets, gathered up scattered debris and assessed damage to their homes on Friday after Hurricane Milton smashed through coastal communities and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Millions of people worldwide tuned in for a remote Alaska national park’s “Fat Bear Week” celebration this month, as captivating livestream camera footage caught the chubby predators chomping on salmon and fattening up for the winter.
The electric car, once a niche product, has seen a resurgence in recent years, driven by technological advancements, government incentives, and growing consumer awareness.
People are leaving storm and drought-stricken areas for safer places to live, and Kansas is no exception.
